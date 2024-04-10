‘Who packaged that?’: DoorDash customer orders ground beef from Albertsons to make nachos. It backfires

It appears that Albertsons grocery store has found itself on the receiving end of some more TikTok slander, but this time, some folks on the application believe DoorDash may have something to do with one user’s ground beef drama.

Shantaq (@heyshantaqtv) uploaded a viral video calling out Albertsons and DoorDash for the amount of meat she received in a package after she specifically requested one pound of ground beef. She believes that the quantity is much less than that amount, and by the looks of it—she’s right.

“I’m so hurt, y’all, so I plan to make nachos. I plan to make nachos for Addison and I, so I use DoorDash, I use DoorDash I know I said one pound of meat, y’all look at this,” she says, holding up the package of ground beef, as a means of displaying her belief that she’s been undercut on the amount of protein she thought she would be receiving from the Albertsons grocery store chain.

“This is, why? I guess somebody just wanna make a hamburger patty but this, look at this,” she hands off the package of meat to someone off camera who chortles, and she joins in on the laughter. Shantaq crunches on a chip as the person off camera hands her back the package of meat.

She continues to remark on how unimpressed she is by the amount of ground beef Albertsons placed inside of the packaging, despite the fact that she asked for 1lb of ground beef.

For the sake of comparison, one YouTuber, who demonstrated a family recipe someone can make out of one pound’s worth of ground beef, shows off what that amount looks like in this video here—it’s a stark contrast to the packaging Shantaq displays in her clip.

“I can’t believe…Addison, do you want go to the store and get some ground meat?” the person off camera says something about having to wash the dishes, to which she replies that he has to do those chores “regardless.”

Shantaq and the person off camera quibble about the dishes before she cuts out the video.

This certainly isn’t the first time someone has hopped onto social media to complain about being short-changed by a grocery store. One Redditor in the r/legaladvice sub asked for help in how to pursue a complaint against a business they caught in a lie selling two separate 2lb packs of meat. Even though the business refunded them their money, they still wanted the hammer to drop on them for the mislabeled products.

The Daily Dot has also covered other social media users who have accused retailers of intentionally misleading customers when it comes to the quantities of the food products they sell. One user explained how the “drained weight” of certain products, upon weighing, was off from the figures promised on their packaging.

One Walmart shopper also weighed the chain’s Great Value bacon to see if they were getting the quantities promised on its label. She discovered it was a whole 5 ounces less than advertised. A Reddit post highlighted that the massive superstore chain has repeatedly been accused of lying about the weight of its meat products.

If you believe you’ve been a victim of theft due to mislabeled weight quantities on food purchases, you can contact your respective state’s weight and measures department, or the Federal Trade Commission to file a complaint.

TikTokers who saw Shantaq’s video seemed equally flabbergasted by the amount of meat in the packaging.

One person penned: “Makes you wanna fight the dasher for not having sense.”

Someone else called the amount of ground red meat inside of the package, “a whisper of beef”

Another bluntly asked, “LOL! Who packaged that??”

For one TikTok user, they were just shocked to see this quantity of meat in the packaging to begin with: “I’ve never such a small amount packaged??”

A further user blamed the issue on a DoorDash driver who wasn’t paying enough attention—and said that it’s common practice among grocery delivery drivers. “As a dasher, I recommend getting your own stuff…” they wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Albertsons, DoorDash, and Shantaq via email for further comment.

