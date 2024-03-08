‘Why can’t they just read the delivery instructions?’: Woman urges male DoorDash drivers to leave orders at the door. Here’s why

A woman is sending out a PSA to male DoorDash drivers: Do not, under any circumstances, ignore requests for no-contact delivery.

In a recent TikTok video, creator Zaesha Hudson (@zaeshahudson) shared her frustrations with her followers, garnering more than 590,000 views as of Tuesday evening.

“Male DoorDash drivers, please just put the food on the ground, ring the doorbell, and go,” Hudson said in her video. “Sincerely, a woman that is home alone.”

No-contact food delivery became popular around the start of the COVID pandemic in 2020 as new methods for delivery emerged to minimize the spread of the virus. Reuters reported the delivery app Postmates had introduced no-contact delivery options in March 2020 in the 4,200 U.S. cities it operates in. CNN reported in March 2020 that Instacart rolled out a similar feature. Eventually, apps like DoorDash and GrubHub did the same.

Nearly four years later, the preference for contactless delivery has not gone out of style.

“We’re watching you and waiting for you to put the food down and go.” Hudson said. “This is supposed to be a no-contact delivery, so please don’t stand there with a bag in your hands expecting me to get up and take it from you.”

Hudson captioned her video, reiterating her preference, especially when it comes to delivering food at night.

“I prefer my deliveries to have my food with an extra side of no contact,” she wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to DoorDash and Hudson via email for further comment.

It seems as though the delivery industry, like others, can be precarious for some women to experience. The Daily Dot previously reported about a woman who said she dresses up more masculine while delivering food for her safety.

Commenters on Hudson’s video sympathized with her sentiments.

“I be peeking through the blinds like, ‘Alright now, GET,’” user Noelly (@noelle_cheri) said.

“Bruh, I have it as contactless [plus] a delivery note that says leave outside and sometimes they will call me and tell me to come outside??” User @xbellxs said. “Like, just leave it outside [please]. I watch too much true crime for that.”