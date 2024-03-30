‘How about this for a resolution?’: Domino’s customer files complaint over order. Worker tells her not to order there anymore

A Domino’s customer who shared a profanity-laced response allegedly from a manager after they complained to corporate didn’t go over the way she thought it would.

TikToker T. Witherspoon (@t.witherspoon) uploaded a screenshot of the message she claims she received from a Domino’s General Manager named Noah. She questions why the worker thought it was appropriate to curse out a woman in her 60s because she decided to contact corporate about her issue with an order.

The beginning of Witherspoon’s TikTok opens up on a screenshot of a message that purportedly came from the Domino’s worker in question. It reads:

“Hi! This is Noah I’m the General Manager for Domino’s store #4184 located at the 228 Fairview Road Ellenwood GA 30294. I have reviewed your complaint about a recent order. How about this for a resolution: don’t f*cking order here. You’re not getting a refund or any credits so go f*ck yourself. Hope that clears up anything further. Have a great day!”

“How y’all got people working for y’all to send customers messages like that?” the TikToker says in the clip. “Like even if you weren’t gonna give me a refund or credit or do anything about it, the nerve of you to send that message though? Really?”

However, several people said they wanted to hear Noah’s side of the story, as they weren’t going to immediately jump on the “customer is always right” train.

“I need to know what was wrong with a pizza that made you contact corporate instead of getting a replacement,” one user said.

Someone else wrote, “I’m automatically on the managers side.”

One user thought Witherspoon wasn’t being fully transparent about the situation, writing, “I love how we all just instantly know this isn’t the full story.”

“Noah just casually reminding the general public that the customer is NOT always right,” another said.

However, others weren’t as supportive of Noah’s messaging to his clientele, with one writing, “Oh wow Noah. I hope you have an updated resume.”

“The way I’d go to that store to see if he had that same energy,” another said.

Several stories about managers who clapped back at customers have gone viral, like one manager who banned a patron for making up a lie about chili cheese fries they ordered. In another, a store manager was so fed up in an argument with a customer over 47 cents that they ultimately just quit their job in response.

In 2021, during the mass exodus of food employees exiting the industry either due to closures or an unwillingness to continue in that particular line of work, NPR reported that “rude customers” were, in large part, a big reason why restaurants were having a difficult time staying fully or even partially staffed.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Domino’s via email and Witherspoon via TikTok comment for further information.

