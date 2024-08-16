‘We had this EXACT experience at Oga’s: Disney traveler issues Trader Sam’s warning after ‘nightmare’ visit

⁤A frequent Walt Disney World visitor vented about her “worst experience” at the Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto tiki bar in a video that has since gone viral on TikTok.

⁤TikTok user Taylor (@t.a.y.l.o.r.d.a.l.y) shared her “story time” video recently, detailing a frustrating visit to the Polynesian Village Resort’s tiki bar. ⁤⁤

The video, which has amassed over 3.6 million views, recounts a series of disappointments that led Taylor to declare she’d “never” go back.

⁤According to Taylor, her family’s planned dinner at Trader Sam’s went south after a nearly two-hour wait. ⁤⁤Upon arrival, they were directed to sit in a booth section without a table.

⁤”We were pretty confused, but we thought maybe they were gonna bring us a table,” Taylor explained. ⁤⁤When they inquired about dining options, they were told to use “half of each of the little tables” occupied by other guests.

⁤The situation took a turn for the worse when Taylor and her family decided to leave because they figured they wouldn’t be able to dine comfortably. ⁤⁤

She claims this prompted the hostess to respond rudely, allegedly saying, “Well, that’s the Trader Sam’s way. ⁤⁤So if you have a problem with that, then that’s a ‘you’ problem.”

⁤In her video, Taylor remarked, “I do not expect to be treated so rudely and disrespectfully by Disney cast members. ⁤⁤That’s not my usual what I, you know, have when I’m at the parks.”

⁤”If you have communal seating and communal tables, you have communal tables. ⁤⁤There’s room for everybody,” Taylor argued. ⁤⁤”It wasn’t a communal table we were supposed to share. ⁤⁤There was no table.”

Disney fans chime in

⁤The video has sparked discussion among Disney fans, who had a lot to say.

One commenter wrote, “We had this EXACT experience at Oga’s cantina! ⁤⁤We didn’t know what to expect and when we were confused everyone was so rude about it.”

⁤Others suggested the issues stemmed from misaligned expectations. ⁤⁤”I love Trader Sam’s but I’d never expect to go there for a meal. ⁤⁤Bad planning,” another remarked.

⁤Some viewers were skeptical about the described layout of the tiki bar, with one stating, “I’ve been to Trader Sam’s at least 10 times and I cannot for the life of me picture where there’s seating but no tables.”

Despite Taylor’s negative experience, Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto generally receives positive reviews on Google and Tripadvisor. The establishment boasts a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars on Google and 4.5 out of 5 stars on TripAdvisor.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Taylor via TikTok comment and to the Walt Disney World resort via the media contact form on their website for comment.

