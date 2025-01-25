‘Worst day of my life’: Man issues dire warning about getting LASIK

Thinking about getting LASIK? Perhaps you want to hear about these patients’ experiences first. People online are torn between whether LASIK is worth the risk or not.

Featured Video

Hayden (@hutchhayden) is on a mission on TikTok to spread awareness about the challenges of LASIK. In May 2023, he made the “worst” decision of his life: Getting LASIK. Recently, he posted a video he found from the morning of their LASIK surgery.

“What did I get?” he asks the person driving.

“New eye,” the driver responds.

Advertisement

The text overlay of the video says, “This video literally gave me chills.” The video has 74,000 likes and 3.4 million views as of Saturday.

Hayden’s story

For Hayden, the side effects have been plentiful. After about two months of getting his procedure done, his eyes began to burn. According to Hayden, several contradictions with their eye condition made him an unideal candidate for the procedure, although the doctor told them they were a perfect candidate.

Hayden goes on to vulnerably explain the aftermath of the surgery. He says his family was about to “lose him.” However, luckily the support of his family, partner, and a new dog got him through the hard times. He also mentions that spreading awareness about LASIK’s dangers has helped him heal from the stress of their eye condition.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has previously reported on several people’s experiences with LASIK surgery, like this article about a person who is working hard to prevent corneal ectasia from developing after the procedure.

Who shouldn’t get LASIK?

There are several indicators the Federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says make someone not the most suitable for LASIK.

Interestingly enough, the first thing on the FDA’s list is not anything about the condition of someone’s eyes but that you should not do LASIK if “You are not a risk taker.” Second on the list is that you should not do LASIK if it might jeopardize your career. Clearly, the FDA wants people to be extra cautious when considering this procedure.

Advertisement

Eventually, they state actual eye conditions that make someone not an ideal match for LASIK. These include having large pupils, thin corneas, dry eyes, or a condition called Blepharitis.

Viewers weigh in

People in Hayden’s comments share a host of different experiences with LASIK.

“I had it about 20 years ago and I’ve had to use eye medicine every single night ever since and will for the rest of my life,” one user wrote.

Advertisement

“My dad had it done in the 80s and always had good things to say, but after reading the story about Jessica Starr, it’s a no for me,” another wrote, referring to the case of a meteorologist who took her own life after undergoing LASIK.

“Every optician I’ve had over my entire life has told me never to get LASIK. 1 super dangerous and 2. I’d still need glasses cos they can’t fix much of your prescription,” another person said.

“Nope just canceled my appointment this was my sign from god… I’m too scared,” another shared.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to Hayden for comment via TikTok message and comment.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.