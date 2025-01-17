‘You can just tell immediately’: Dentist shares the one thing all his top patients do

TikToker and dentist Dr. Christopher Emdin (@dr_emdin) uses his platform to share his dental knowledge and expertise, offering tips on achieving healthy teeth. In a recently updated video, Dr. Emdin revealed that electric toothbrushes are the reason some of his patients have the cleanest teeth, citing their tactic as “night and day.”

Featured Video

He begins the video by sharing, “The patients who come into the dental office with the cleanest teeth all do one thing.”

Dr. Emdin Reveals the Secret to Pristine Teeth

He continues, “I’ve noticed that when they come in—whether it’s bi-annual or yearly checkup—the ones who have the cleanest, most pristine teeth are the ones who switched to the electric toothbrush.”

Advertisement

Dr. Emdin goes on to specify the brands his patients use.

“They’re either using the Oral-B iO, or they’re using the Philips Sonicare,” he says. “It’s night and day how slick their teeth are.”

He explains the noticeable difference these electric toothbrushes make. “Their gums don’t bleed. You can tell immediately when they open up, and it’s like, yes, they’ve been using the electric toothbrush,” he shares.

He then urges viewers, “If you haven’t switched to the electric brush yet. I mean, it’s almost like using a notepad instead of using an iPad. It’s that much of a difference. You gotta switch to one.”

Advertisement

Why Electric Toothbrushes Are More Effective

According to the Cleveland Medical Clinic, studies show that “electric toothbrushes do a better job of cleaning your teeth than manual toothbrushes do,” helping to prevent cavities and gum disease.

It reports that the electric toothbrush is able to achieve a “more reliable clean” because “electric toothbrushes can produce thousands of strokes per minute to remove plaque from your teeth.”

Electric toothbrushes also offer “specialized features,” such as timers and pressure sensors, which ensure proper brushing technique and adequate brushing time, making them more effective overall.

Advertisement

Dr. Emdin’s viral video has over 1.3 million views and thousands of comments. Many viewers shared their own positive experiences with electric toothbrushes.

“The OralB iO has drastically changed the game. Well worth the investment,” one viewer commented.

Another added, “I’ve been using my Philips Sonicare for almost 4 years now and I will never switch back. When I get dental cleanings it’s only about 3-5 mins.”

One viewer remarked, “Been using an electric toothbrush for about 8 years now and haven’t looked back. The dental hygienist/dentists always immediately bring up how they can tell I use it.”

Advertisement

However, despite the proven benefits, not everyone is on board with electric toothbrushes.

“I had one, ended up using it manually cause I like being in control of the movements,” a viewer shared.

“I can’t deal with the vibration and noise. It’s is too much,” another added.

Some even cited the price as a barrier. “Yes, the electric toothbrush would be great if it were more affordable. $150-$200 for a toothbrush is just too much for me,” one person wrote.

Advertisement

@dr_emdin The patients with the cleanest teeth at their visits did this one thing….It’s night and day! ♬ original sound – Fantastic Smiles Of Houston

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dr. Christopher Emdin and Proctor & Gamble via email for comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.