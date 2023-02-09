mechanic holding bag of food walking out of McDonald's with caption 'When you take your car for an inspection. After a ten minute walk you find the mechanic at McDonald's' (l) McDonald's building with signs (c) mechanic putting drinks on car in McDonald's parking lot with caption 'When you take your car for an inspection. After a ten minute walk you find the mechanic at McDonald's' (r)

‘They would be paying for my inspection’: Man says he caught mechanic driving his car to pick up McDonald’s

'They're supposed to test drive it around.'

Posted on Feb 9, 2023

A user on TikTok has gone viral after claiming that, after dropping off his car for an inspection, his mechanic drove his car to McDonald’s.

In a video with over 477,000 views, TikTok user Rique (@euqir78) films a man exiting McDonald’s and entering a vehicle.

“He’s driving my car after I dropped it off to get inspected,” Rique says. “They drove my car to McDonald’s. What do I do?”

In the comments section, many users shared ideas for what Rique could do in such a situation.

“I would’ve got the extra key and stole my own car and see what they will say,” wrote a user.

“Should’ve walked out w/him gotten in the passenger seat,” offered another. “Gotten a ride back; they must be done lol.”

“Oh I would be throwing a major fit and they would be paying for my inspection,” claimed a third.

That said, many users noted that a test drive is frequently part of the repair process and that the employee may have simply been picking up food while conducting one of these tests.

“Gotta drive it for a bit for a real inspection and the mickeyDs down the road is the perfect distance,” offered one user.

“They’re supposed to test drive it around,” echoed a second. “Not really ideal to stop for food but that’s how mechanics diagnose a lot.”

“So they have to road test the car, and the McDonald’s is close to the shop. What’s the issue?” asked an additional commenter.

Still, a few users said that while a test drive is to be expected, running errands or picking up food should not be part of the process.

“All the folks saying that part of the inspection is a road test….but putting drinks on my roof and potentially eating in my car is NOT. Oh man,” stated a user.

“Sometimes they drive the car usually around the block to make sure it’s no longer displaying noise, shake, etc.,” explained a further TikToker. “Not run errands.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Rique via TikTok comment.

*First Published: Feb 9, 2023, 8:44 am CST

