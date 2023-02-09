‘They would be paying for my inspection’: Man says he caught mechanic driving his car to pick up McDonald’s

A user on TikTok has gone viral after claiming that, after dropping off his car for an inspection, his mechanic drove his car to McDonald’s.

In a video with over 477,000 views, TikTok user Rique (@euqir78) films a man exiting McDonald’s and entering a vehicle.

“He’s driving my car after I dropped it off to get inspected,” Rique says. “They drove my car to McDonald’s. What do I do?”

In the comments section, many users shared ideas for what Rique could do in such a situation.

“I would’ve got the extra key and stole my own car and see what they will say,” wrote a user.

“Should’ve walked out w/him gotten in the passenger seat,” offered another. “Gotten a ride back; they must be done lol.”

“Oh I would be throwing a major fit and they would be paying for my inspection,” claimed a third.

That said, many users noted that a test drive is frequently part of the repair process and that the employee may have simply been picking up food while conducting one of these tests.

“Gotta drive it for a bit for a real inspection and the mickeyDs down the road is the perfect distance,” offered one user.

“They’re supposed to test drive it around,” echoed a second. “Not really ideal to stop for food but that’s how mechanics diagnose a lot.”

“So they have to road test the car, and the McDonald’s is close to the shop. What’s the issue?” asked an additional commenter.

Still, a few users said that while a test drive is to be expected, running errands or picking up food should not be part of the process.

“All the folks saying that part of the inspection is a road test….but putting drinks on my roof and potentially eating in my car is NOT. Oh man,” stated a user.

“Sometimes they drive the car usually around the block to make sure it’s no longer displaying noise, shake, etc.,” explained a further TikToker. “Not run errands.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Rique via TikTok comment.