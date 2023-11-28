We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.



Our top stories today are about: A Facebook Marketplace customer detailing how a seller tried to lure her into his basement, an Olive Garden customer finding something unusual inside their gallon of soup they ordered from the chain, why Elon Musk’s visit to Israel is being blasted as a PR stunt coming shortly after he agreed with an antisemitic post, and a Best Buy customer showing all of the leftover TVs from Black Friday in a viral video.

After that, our Senior Reporter Tricia has a “Problematic on TikTok” column for you.

See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

Facebook Marketplace has made it easier than ever to get your hands on preloved hidden gems. But there’s always going to be a risk in doing business with strangers.

➤ READ MORE

An Olive Garden customer found something surprising at the bottom of a gallon of Zuppa Toscana soup she bought from the chain.

➤ READ MORE

Elon Musk’s visit to Israel drew negative reactions online as the billionaire seeks to dispel allegations of antisemitism. The visit comes shortly after Musk agreed with an antisemitic post on X.

➤ READ MORE

Black Friday appears to have flopped this year, with tons of merchandise still sitting in the stores days after the sale. Based on viral online videos, it seems many people opted out of major Black Friday spending.

➤ READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don't have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

😬 Problematic on TikTok

By Tricia Crimmins

Staff Reporter

Women are clapping back at a mean girl trend on TikTok

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Tuesdays our IRL Reporter Tricia Crimmins breaks down the trends on the popular app that will make you cringe in her "Problematic on TikTok" column.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍝 A food-reviewer on TikTok went viral for posting his rating of Gordon Ramsay and Guy Fieri’s store-bought frozen lasagnas. After comparing both he found a clear winner.

🖼️ When you think of fine art and drama, you probably think of high-end galleries and glamorous art thieves. But don’t sleep on Hobby Lobby. What started as a simple framing job at the arts and crafts chain store has become a saga worthy of its own heist movie.

🚘 A financial expert spilled the tea on how to snag a free European vacation—just buy a car from Volvo.

📦 Working in an Amazon warehouse can be a difficult job, and numerous internet users have gone viral in the past after sharing their day-to-day lives in the role.

🧥 You never know what treasures—or cursed sweaters—you’ll find a thrift store.

🦃 A Thanksgiving employee appreciation basket has become the topic of a hot debate on TikTok.

🦠 From the Daily Dot archive: Here are the viral marketing campaigns that helped shape the internet as we know it.

👋 Before you go

Ebay has been around since pretty much the beginning of the internet itself, but on TikTok, users are sharing all kinds of hacks and secrets to help you get the most out of your search on the auction site.

One such TikToker is Marcie (@yikesmarcie), who previously went viral on the app with her “eBay life hacks” video, which, at the time of writing, has amassed 1.2 million views.

The content creator and self-appointed eBay expert amassed 21,900 followers with her “hack” videos; but her latest one may well be the best eBay hack of them all.

“I think it’s finally time I reveal the eBay life hack I’ve been gatekeeping for years,” she began. “I thought this [hack] was a little too good to give up, but I think you guys deserve it.”