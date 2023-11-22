‘I’ve been finding rare Britney Spears stuff for years’: eBay shopper shares hack to finding rare items for cheap

Ebay has been around since pretty much the beginning of the internet itself, but on TikTok, users are sharing all kinds of hacks and secrets to help you get the most out of your search on the auction site.

One such TikToker is Marcie (@yikesmarcie), who previously went viral on the app with her “eBay life hacks” video, which, at the time of writing, has amassed 1.2 million views.

The content creator and self-appointed eBay expert amassed 21,900 followers with her “hack” videos; but her latest one may well be the best eBay hack of them all.

“I think it’s finally time I reveal the eBay life hack I’ve been gatekeeping for years,” she began. “I thought this [hack] was a little too good to give up, but I think you guys deserve it.”

The creator pointed out that a commenter on a previous video advised bargain hunters to search for typos on eBay, and while this hack was useful, Marcie said she “had something that goes one step further.”

“There is a website that looks like it was built in 2006,” she explained. “And what it does is, you type in your desired search term, it thinks of every possible typo there could ever be for said search term. And it looks them up on eBay for you. And it brings you a page of all of the results.”

Marcie then went on to add how this “incredible” site, called Fat Fingers, “has pretty much infinite uses.”

“It’s particularly good for things that have kind of difficult spellings,” she added. “It’s amazing. I’m sure you can see why I’ve been gatekeeping it, because the more people who know about it, the less it works for me, but I just felt too bad because it’s too good.”

While plenty of viewers were grateful for Marcie’s tip, the website also seemed to be very well-known among eBay frequenters.

“What a throw back!” one commenter said. “Fat Fingers got me so much cheap American Apparel clothes back in the day.”

“I’ve been finding rare Britney Spears stuff for years because people spell it ‘Brittany,'” another added.

But the most impressed commenter was eBay itself, with the official account leaving a comment on her video, saying, “Girl, how are you this is amazing,” to which Marcie replied by asking, “And where is my sponsorship babygirl.”



