‘Did this for my first car. It was such a blast!’: Finance expert shares how to get free vacation when buying a car

A financial expert spilled the tea on how to snag a free European vacation—just buy a car from Volvo.

The video featured financial expert Vivian Tu (@yourrichbff). “Some people have no idea that rich people get free vacations when they buy cars,” she told her 2.5 million followers. Then, the ex-Wall Streeter revealed how to get a hold of this deal.

First, she unveiled Volvo’s “Overseas Delivery Tourist” program. A customer can choose from a list of qualified cars on the company’s website. From there, they can go to their local Volvo dealership, put down a deposit, and pick up their car from the factory in Gothenburg, Sweden. To sweeten the deal, the company covers a number of different things with the purchase of a car.

“Volvo covers round-trip airfare for two, plus flight perks like lounges, two nights at a hotel, and a free dinner, transfers by car, a VIP Volvo factory tour, a free Swedish lunch, and a visit to the Volvo Museum,” Tu shared.

Afterward, the customer has a choice to pick up their car, drive around Sweden for two weeks, and have it shipped back to the United States for free. Tu shared that the downside of shipping the vehicle is that it takes a few weeks to arrive. Nevertheless, the pickup price is the same in the U.S. and Sweden.

“If you can afford to be patient, this can be a cool way to get a free European vacation out of buying a car,” Tu concluded.

The Daily Dot reached out to Volvo via press email and Tu via email and TikTok comment. The video racked up over 336,000 views, and commenters shared their experiences with the tourist program.

“It’s actually also 5% off the MRSP! I just did this trip with my husband. It was incredible!” one viewer wrote.

“I did this in 2021. It was a phenomenal trip & I love my Volvo,” a second recalled.

“Did this for my first car. It was such a blast!” a third shared.

Moreover, some revealed other car companies that offer a similar program.

“Audi has done German delivery exactly like this for a while now. At least since 2017,” one viewer commented.

“Bmw does this too [but] I think its just on the m series,” a second stated.

Indeed, Volvo does offer this program. In order to participate in the program, a customer must put down a $3,000 deposit and be a resident of the United States. In addition to the perks Vivian listed, Volvo will provide “Temporary European vehicle registration and insurance coverage while in Europe.” Once a customer arrives, the company will “pick you up and drive you to your hotel. The next morning, we’ll give you a ride to the Volvo Factory Delivery Center where your new Volvo awaits.”