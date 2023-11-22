‘They trolling you, bro’: Amazon picker gets ‘You are appreciated’ message on item scanner

Working in an Amazon warehouse can be a difficult job, and numerous internet users have gone viral in the past after sharing their day-to-day lives in the role.

For example, one TikTok user and Amazon worker documented their co-worker frantically tossing boxes during “peak.” Others have shared videos claiming that they are not allowed to sit on the job, sparking debate in the process.

Now, another creator on TikTok has inspired discussion after filming one of the many struggles they have while on the job.

In a video with over 245,000 views. TikTok user @diffxrent22 writes, “What it’s like being a *Picker* at Amazon.” The video shows his co-worker getting a message that says “You are appreciated!”—then being forced to sort through a massive box of rings.

“Now they send you that message because they know what you going through,” someone in the video says. “They trolling you, bro!”

The video proceeds to show the order that the picker received, which involved him sorting through a bin of 320 packages of rings.

In the comments section, users commented on the message and shared the various messages they’ve received themselves while picking.

“You are appreciated message is crazy lmao,” stated a commenter.

“They sent me a hurry up message when the order didn’t have to go out for another hour,” said another.

Others noted the various issues they’ve come across while working at Amazon, especially for warehouses that do not have robotics assistance for workers.

“Even with the robot stations i quit that job after a few weeks pure Hell,” described a commenter.

“I wish they would put the ‘your appreciated’ message for the drivers too,” offered a second.

“Not being the Amazon robotics warehouse is crazy,” explained a third. “S*** comes to me I don’t go to it.”

That said, some said they enjoyed the work.

“Imma be honest this is the best job ever you go around looking for stuff it’s fun and tbh it’s not hard at all,” explained a commenter.

“I love Amazon,” wrote an additional TikToker. “Worked there for 5 years picking.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Amazon via email and @diffxrent22 via Instagram direct message.