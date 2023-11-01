We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Our top stories today are about: A customer finding a shocking item inside the pizza they ordered, Ron DeSantis’ awkward response to a question about whether he wears hidden lifts in his shoes, a look into how a website is offering a bounty for private information about a female YouTube influencer, and everything you need to know about the “Quandale Dingle” meme.

After that, our Senior Reporter Audra has a “That One Sound” column for you.

See you around the internet,

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

A shocking discovery in a customer’s pizza is trending after a customer ordered a pizza from a local Pizza Pizza restaurant and found a blue rubber glove allegedly baked inside.

➤ READ MORE

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) answered one of the most pressing questions of the 2024 election in a recent podcast taping: If he wore hidden lifts in his boots to make himself appear taller.

➤ READ MORE

💻 TECH

Website offers bounty for private information about female YouTube influencer

“I’ve been watching you for several years,” the correspondence begins.

➤ READ MORE

Every so often, something goes viral online due to its sheer absurdity, and nothing exemplifies this phenomenon quite as well as the Quandale Dingle meme, which took the online world by storm in 2021.

➤ READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

🎵 That One Sound

By Audra Schroeder

Senior Culture Reporter

‘I don’t even understand the physics of this’: The Jubi Slide challenges TikTok

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. “That One Sound” is a weekly column from senior internet culture writer Audra Schroeder that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok. It runs on Wednesdays. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🎫 A Swiftie claims she was scammed after using Booking.com for hotel stays. The TikTok user has posted details about her experience in the hopes that others don’t fall for the same grift.

🥪 One Subway worker is calling out a customer for pretending to receive the wrong order for clout.

📦 People are expressing surprise and jealousy at the pay stub this UPS driver showed off in a viral video.

🥕 A former Instacart shopper revealed why drivers aren’t allowed to give customers store receipts.

🥗 This handyman is going viral for sharing how they went to work on a client’s bathroom, only to discover that their sink was actually a salad bowl.

🎮 Hit the Switch with Wario and friends for the most WTF party game on the console.*

🔌 A woman is viral on TikTok after claiming her elderly father was a loyal Reliant Energy customer for years before the company stopped his service without warning.

🍝 An Olive Garden server, frustrated by misinformation circulating online about her restaurant’s Never-Ending Pasta Bowl, decided to advise people on the best way to order.

*The Daily Dot may receive a commission in connection with purchases of products or services featured here.

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

HAVE YOU HAD BREAKFAST AT WENDY’S?

To answer questions like this in the future, sign up for web_crawlr here.

👋 Before you go

If you ever thought that there was an inherently “scammy” element to claw machines, then you’ll be happy (or maybe disappointed) to know that to some extent, you’re right. At least, that’s according to a viral TikTok post uploaded by Katie Clark (@clarkatie) that’s accrued over 104,000 views.

Clark says she purchased a claw machine for herself and saw that the device came with a manual. While perusing through the booklet, the TikToker, who primarily uploads renovation-themed content, came across a pretty damning chapter that blew the myth of the claw machine wide open.