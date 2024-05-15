‘All other manufacturers do this’: Mechanic says Honda is better than Toyota for one ‘simple’ reason

The debate about whether Honda is better than Toyota has been going on for years.

How do Honda and Toyota compare?

According to Auto City, Toyota and Honda make the best mid-size vehicles. Both are of Japanese design, and they’re well known for practicality and reliability. U.S. News & World Report rated both companies by comparing each model to its counterpart from the other brand. For small cars, the Honda Civic takes the win. Though Toyota Corollas are the world’s best-selling car, U.S. News says the Civic’s price, fuel efficiency, and ease of handling make it a better purchase. Honda also won the category for best mid-size car with the Accord. In fact, the automaker won almost every category, including trucks, minivans, hybrid and electric vehicles, and mid-size and small SUVs. Toyota was named the best large car, best sports car, and best large SUV. However, these wins were by default since there aren’t any comparable Hondas in those categories.

Recently, TikToker @enrightauto, a mechanic who regularly works with both makes, added another reason why he thinks Honda is better than Toyota. His video, which has been viewed over 45,000 times as of publication, offers a point that regular car owners wouldn’t consider until they needed a repair.

@enrightauto says the major reason is that Honda’s standard oil filter can be used in every model except the S2000.

“It’s amazing because all other manufacturers do this, and Honda is the only one still left to this day doing this one thing,” he said before holding up a blue oil filter. “Right here, this is why Honda is the greatest manufacturer ever. Something so simple like an oil filter.”

What’s the big deal with Honda’s oil filter?

According to @enrightauto, Honda has used these filters “forever.”

He then compares them to the filters he says “other manufacturers like Toyota and Ford” use. He says the other manufacturers’ yellow filter is the same as Honda’s blue one except that other manufacturers “got rid of all the metal and steel and everything in these.” He says the other manufacturers’ filters are also more expensive.

He concludes by adding that the wide variety of filters in use end up costing mechanics more “to stock,” or they create a lag time for repairs because mechanics would have to wait for “something as simple as an oil filter” to arrive.

Not everyone agreed with his assessment

“Honda is great but they’re certainly not better than Toyota!” one commenter said.

“Can’t go wrong with Honda or Toyota. But Toyota is best manufacturer in WORLD!!” a second added.

“I thought Hondas are better then Toyota because they hold better resale value then there counterparts and drive is real smoother too,” another argued.

“Hondas drive better too,” a viewer added.

The Daily Dot reached out to @enrightauto, Honda, and Toyota for comment via email.

