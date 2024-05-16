‘This is user error’: Woman warns against buying a RAV4 after mix-up in parking lot

A woman is warning others against buying a Toyota RAV4 after a mix-up in a grocery store parking lot. Plenty of viewers are pointing out that this appears to be a simple user error—and not a reason to avoid purchasing the vehicle.

TikTok user Carina (@carinasblog) posted a video on March 7 from her RAV4. And she has a serious message. “Do not buy a RAV4,” she says in the video. “Yes, I am in a RAV4. I just had a lady with full confidence open my trunk and start loading her groceries. As I was yelling, ‘Wrong car, wrong car, wrong car!’”

Carina says she had to get out to alert the woman to her mistake. “I had to get out, because she parked in the same spot that I did—just in a different line. Because everybody not only has a RAV4, but it’s black. Don’t buy it.”

In the caption, Carina writes, “Make sure to always lock your doors … I only got it because it was cheaper than a Highlander & Lexus TX.”

The video has amassed 152,000 views as of Wednesday morning. In the comments, users said there might be something Carina could do to prevent this from happening again.

“Or you can lock the back door,” wrote one user.

“I thought this was for something negative lmao… this is user error,” said another user.

Someone else said this happened to them once. “I had a white Rav4 and had an older lady open the door and sit down. I was like hello … she was so cute tho we laughed and she said bye lol,” they wrote.

A couple of users pointed out this issue could easily be fixed by changing the RAV4’s lock settings. “You can change that in the settings of the car. And you make it so the trunk will not open too,” wrote one user.

In a follow-up video, Carina says she is not backing down. “I have an update—still believing ‘Do not get a RAV4,’” she says. “I’m still going to change this car.”

Why is she so insistent on getting a different vehicle? Well, apparently another case of mistaken identity. And this time it was with a mom and her children.

“Until she saw my face and realized this is not her car,” Carina says. “Everybody has a RAV4. I can count every time I’m driving how many RAV4 I see. Just around me I see one, two, three, four … six actually. And most of them are black. I don’t understand why is everybody buying a RAV4? I’m changing this car.”

Why RAV4 is a popular car

The Toyota RAV4 was the best-selling SUV in the U.S. last year, which is why Carina might be noticing more on the street these days. According to Sunshine Toyota, owning a RAV4 indicates “you’re loving, reliable and enjoy an active lifestyle.” On this Reddit thread, users suggested it is desirable because it’s roomier than a Corolla but cheaper than the 4Runner.

The Daily Dot reached out to Carina via TikTok comment for comment.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.