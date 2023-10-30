‘I’ve been watching you for several years’: Website offers bounty for private information about female YouTube influencer

“I’ve been watching you for several years,” the correspondence begins. It goes on to demand the trans woman it’s addressed to “cooperate.” If she doesn’t, the site threatens to post an explicit video of her. If she does comply, the author promises not to release additional doxes, says they’ll delete the website, and “leave you alone forever.”

The site includes a screenshot of the purported video that shows the woman’s genitals. Her face is not visible. It also doxes, deadnames, and misgenders her.

The site offers bounties ranging from $75 to $1,000 for private information about the woman, such as her cell phone number, doxes of her household members, passwords and login credentials, and proof of “any criminal behavior.” In the event of her arrest and conviction for crimes against children—which there is no evidence she has committed—the website promises to pay an additional $1,000 apiece.

“I will personally pay all bounties using multisig,” the site states, referring to a means of distributing cryptocurrency that requires multiple signatures, i.e. multisig. “The actual XMR amount will be calculated at the time of payment.” Monero XMR is a type of crypto that’s designed to be untraceable.

The correspondence is addressed to BlueFolf, a furry who streams on Twitch and YouTube. BlueFolf has nearly 90,000 followers on X.

No one responded to an email sent to an address listed on the bounty website. BlueFolf did not respond to a DM or email seeking comment Monday morning.

Some believe that monetized X user ValidLs, who has been trolling BlueFolf for months, is behind the website.

ValidLs denies creating the site.

“I do not own it nor administrate it,” ValidLs told the Daily Dot via Twitter DM on Monday. “I found the link from my replies,” they added. Asked if they would respond to any of the Daily Dot’s other questions, ValidLs replied with a poop emoji.

The X account ValidLs insinuated is behind the website was created this month. It’s posted twice as of this writing. Both posts include a link to the bounty website. One replied to ValidLs posting about BlueFolf. In the other, it tagged both of them and linked to the bounty website. It follows three accounts, including ValidLs and BlueFolf.

The accountholder did not respond to a comment asking if they created the website. The account does not accept DMs.

ValidLs posted a link to the bounty site about BlueFolf on Telegram on Monday morning. Their website, which is included in their X bio, includes a link to the channel.

Multiple sources have told the Daily Dot that ValidLs is part of a network of X users who threaten, harass, and dox trans and furry people. According to their website, they belong to an X community whose name combines a slur for trans people and “phobia.” The community has roughly 5,500 members.

The Daily Dot previously reported that ValidLs had mocked the suicide of a 14-year-old trans boy and blamed his mother for the child’s death.

Following that report, ValidLs was suspended from X. Minutes later, their account was restored.

ValidLs subsequently boasted on Telegram, “For the people wondering, yeah, I got a friend in X (formerly Twitter) that I know via Rose.”

BlueFolf and ValidLs have been locked in conflict for months.

In April, BlueFolf posted that she was going to sue ValidLs for defamation and subsequently launched a GoFundMe to pay legal fees.

“I’m going to be suing ValidLs, not just for myself, but for all the people they’ve hurt,” she wrote.

I’m going to be suing ValidLs, not just for myself, but for all the people they’ve hurt. — Blue 🌸 (@bluefolf) April 28, 2023

By mid-May, she’d decided against suing. BlueFolf wrote on X that she wasn’t “strong enough” to go through with taking ValidLs to court. She shuttered the GoFundMe and reportedly issued refunds to donors.

BlueFolf doesn’t appear to have posted about ValidLs since then.

Last month, BlueFolf said on YouTube that she was leaving X. “The past couple weeks it’s been pretty rough on my end. ValidLs people were still going after me,” she said. “…I’ve been getting a lot of hate for practically anything I was doing on there.”

In spite of the foregoing, the bounty website offers to pay $500 for “[v]erifiable proof that the ValidLs lawsuit was a scam or that the funds were used for something else.”

Over the weekend, BlueFolf wrote on X that it is “insane” that someone made a meme joking about her father disowning her.

ValidLs screenshot that post and said, “[Her] dad was in the right.”

BlueFolf previously told the Daily Dot via DM that ValidLs targeted her “simply for being a trans girl.” She said that ValidLs had slandered, doxed, and sent their followers after her.

“Even the FBI was involved after they sent bomb threats and got me swatted,” she wrote. It’s not clear if she was referring to ValidLs or their followers.

Earlier this month, BlueFolf said of ValidLs, “I have no idea why they’re still allowed on this platform.”

