‘Not me realizing that a UPS driver makes more than I do’: UPS driver starts debate after sharing weekly pay stub

In August of this year, UPS avoided what would have been the company’s first American strike in 25 years after coming to a deal with the union representing UPS drivers, the Teamsters Union.

Before this agreement, UPS drivers had lodged several complaints against the company. For example, drivers noted that delivery trucks do not have air conditioning. This can cause major issues for drivers, as internal temperatures in the delivery trucks can reach over 120 degrees Fahrenheit on hot days.

Alongside better working conditions came a demand for higher pay, which was agreed to by UPS. Per the BBC, “In July, UPS said it had agreed a deal with the Teamsters Union to raise the average annual salary of full-time drivers to about $170,000.”

This salary has continually amazed internet users, with many videos on the subject of UPS driver pay going viral over the years. Now, another UPS driver has sparked discussion after sharing their payment story.

While on his 30-minute unpaid lunch break, TikTok user Skyler Stutzman (@skylerleestutzman) shows his paycheck after a week of work. With a current pay rate of $44.26 per hour and 42.76 hours worked (of those, 2.76 were overtime hours), Stutzman earned a gross pay of $2,004.98. After taking out taxes and deductions, Stutzman had a take-home pay of $1,313.24.

Stutzman’s video currently has over 7.4 million views as of Saturday morning.

In the comments section, many users expressed surprise and jealousy at Stutzman’s income.

“40 dollars an hour. meanwhile me fighting for my life making 15 an hour,” a user wrote.

“That’s good money for only 42 hours worked,” another added.

“I work 40 hours a week and make 600$,” stated a third. “I think I just found my new job.”

That said, many users also stressed that UPS is not an easy job.

“I know UPS makes good money but under no circumstance could I do the job physically so thank you for your hard work sir!!!!” a commenter shared.

“And they deserve every penny. They work HARD,” shared a second.

“Not bad, but definitely not overpaid,” a third user declared.

“What people don’t realize is yes that’s decent money but it also involves actual work lol,” explained an additional TikToker. “Hot, cold, rainy, snowy, icy it doesn’t matter. Gotta work.”

The Daily Dot reached out to UPS and Stutzman via email.