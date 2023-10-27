‘I wanna know how that even happened’: Pizza Pizza customer receives order, finds something unusual baked into pie

A shocking discovery in a customer’s pizza is trending after a TikToker (@user601976736171) ordered a pizza from a local Pizza Pizza restaurant and found a blue rubber glove allegedly baked inside. Pizza Pizza is a popular pizza chain restaurant based in Toronto, Canada.

The video text overlay reads, “I ordered a pizza from Pizza Pizza and found a glove inside it.”

“Shoutout to Pizza Pizza for the glove in my food @Pizza Pizza,” writes the TikToker in the caption.

The viral clip has been viewed 4.2 million times and 128,200 likes as of Friday.

In the clip, the TikTok creator records himself inspecting a slice after realizing there is something blue embedded in the cheese and toppings of the pizza.

“What is this, what the fu*ck is this…that’s someone’s f*cking glove that’s disgusting,” he says. He digs through the slice to show what appears to be at least part of a rubber glove stuck inside the dough.

Many viewers in the comments section expressed that the customer should retaliate against Pizza Pizza, especially for posing an alleged health risk.

“That sir is a lawsuit,” the top comment read.

Other viewers came forward and claimed how they experienced similar situations at Pizza Pizza.

“Somebody in my city found a bandaid in their pizza from Pizza Pizza!!! (Peterborough ON),” alleged another viewer.

Others questioned what made the TikTok user continue digging into the pizza.

“How did you know you should dig into the next slice to look for the glove????” one asked.

“Honestly when I saw something blue sticking out I knew I had to record or else no one would’ve believed me,” the creator responded.

In a follow-up video, @user601976736171 shows his viewers that the blue glove baked in the pizza was indeed real after viewers accused him of faking the scenario.

He later claimed that Pizza Pizza encouraged him to keep the box and that someone from the restaurant would return to pick it up and the only thing they offered him was either “credit or full refund.”

Pizza Pizza states on their website in the “About Our Food” section that they take pride in making their pizza, “MADE RIGHT. MADE DELICIOUS. MADE ESPECIALLY FOR YOU.”

This isn’t the first time a dining customer has come across a foreign object in their food. Another TikToker went viral after discovering the same thing in her appetizer at a Cheesecake Factory.

In that clip, TikTok user Brittany (@quesaritoluvr) showed how she and her boyfriend were enjoying a meal at a local Cheesecake Factory and later discovered a plastic glove inside the famous mac and cheese bites.

The Daily Dot reached out to @user601976736171 via TikTok comment and Pizza Pizza via email.