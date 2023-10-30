Ron DeSantis grimaces, claims he’s 5’11” when grilled about wearing hidden lifts in cowboy boots

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) today answered one of the most pressing questions of the 2024 election in a podcast taping with Patrick Bet-David.

It wasn’t his plans for the migrant crisis, or inflation, or Israel-Palestine. No, DeSantis was asked, point blank, if he wore hidden lifts in his boots to make himself appear taller.

The rumors and accusations have floated around for months, aided by some particularly awkward foot movement on Real Time with Bill Maher.

The meme even made its way up to former President Donald Trump, who posted about it on Truth Social.

On the show, Bet-David shared with DeSantis a popular TikTok outlining his possible hidden boots and highlighting that it got over a million likes.

“I haven’t seen that,” DeSantis said, while grimacing at the image. “No, no,” DeSantis said. “Those are just standard, off-the-rack, Lucchese boots,” he said, referencing a pricey brand.

Asked how tall he was, Ron DeSantis said he was 5’11” while jutting out his chin.

When asked why he didn’t wear dress shoes or tennis shoes, DeSantis claimed he did wear tennis shoes when he worked out.

He then refused to put on a pair of dress shoes Bet-David offered him.

DeSantis responded with a Yogi Berra quote, saying “you don’t hit a baseball with your face,” meaning he was more concerned about bigger issues than petty worries.

But online, no one believed he really was 5’11”.

“Speaking as someone who actually IS 5’11”, Ron, you are a lying pile of dog crap,” wrote one user.

DeSantis has struggled to gain a foothold in the 2024 Republican primary, despite appearing to be a popular challenger to Trump when he launched his bid earlier in the year.

However, through months of campaigning and several debates, DeSantis does not seem to have gained any meaningful ground. He’s currently running at or below former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in two early primary states, South Carolina and New Hampshire.

Both however, are trailing wildly behind Trump, who has commanding leads across the board.