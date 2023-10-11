We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Our top stories today are about: Former President Trump joining the growing discourse surrounding Gov. Ron DeSantis and his shoes, a Starbucks barista sharing how they get revenge on rude customers, Netflix users calling out their anti password-sharing measures, and

Elon Musk pushing people on X to follow an account that is attempting to profit off photos from the Israel-Palestine war.

After that, we’ve got a programming note. You may have read our Senior Reporter Audra’s “That One Sound” column on the site, but now the column will be in the newsletter moving forward! Scroll down below to read this week’s column.

See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

👞 POLITICS

Trump accuses DeSantis of secretly wearing hidden high heels

Trump has weighed in on the theory that DeSantis is trying to make himself appear taller via hidden heeled inserts in his shoes.

➤ READ MORE

A Starbucks barista recorded the unique method that they use to get a little bit of payback against rude customers in a viral video.

➤ READ MORE

A TikTok and Netflix user served her audience a bitter pill about Netflix’s new password crackdown policy in a video which now has a whopping 2 million views.

➤ READ MORE

Billionaire Elon Musk urged users on X to follow an account that is currently attempting to monetize graphic war content. Not only that, the account is known for spreading misinformation and antisemitism.

➤ READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

🎵 That One Sound

By Audra Schroeder

Senior Culture Reporter

Sexyy Red’s ‘Pound Town’ gets a goth-pop remix on TikTok

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. “That One Sound” is a weekly column from senior internet culture writer Audra Schroeder that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok. It runs on Wednesdays. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

💄 This ex-Sephora worker is getting a lot of attention for claiming that her manager retaliated against her after she called out “unprofessional” and “disgusting” behavior.

🧳 A Turkish Airlines customer shared how someone opened her suitcase and stole some of her belongings at the airport.

📦 Amazon has built a reputation as being one of the most controversial places to work. However, one Amazon employee sparked debate after calling her job “easy.”

🍷 This bartender is catching some heat online after calling out folks who grab group tabs, but don’t tip accordingly.

💸 A New Yorker has gone viral after revealing in a video that her 570-square-foot apartment costs $7,000 a month.

🧹 From family favorites to the most bitchin’ witches in Spain, these spellbinding movies are perfect for your next movie night.*

🛒 A Walmart customer was so baffled by the updated interior aesthetics of a particular location that she had to share her surreal experience in a video.

💵 A TikToker has posted a viral clip calling out Fidelity for the headache they put her through when it came to acquiring the funds from her deceased father’s 401k investment account.

*The Daily Dot may receive a commission in connection with purchases of products or services featured here.

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

DO YOU USE SOMEONE ELSES NETFLIX PASSWORD?

To answer questions like this in the future, sign up for web_crawlr here.

👋 Before you go

A woman has shared a now-viral TikTok of her eating a McDonald’s cheeseburger meal while on the way to have dinner at a more expensive restaurant as a way to save money.



In a TikTok with over 828,000 views, Cape Town-based content creator Kiara Dewrance (@kiaradewrance) records herself eating a double cheeseburger, fries, and drinking what appears to be a soda as she drives to a more expensive restaurant to meet up with others.

In the comments, some users supported her money-saving “life hack,” sharing their own similar stories, while others disagreed or found it odd.