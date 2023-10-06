‘That happens a lot’: Turkish Airlines customer says someone opened her checked bag

A Turkish Airlines customer shared how someone opened her suitcase and stole some of her belongings at the airport.

The video was uploaded by Abi Grace (@postcardsfromabi). She was walking through the airport with her bag and passport in her hand. According to the text overlay, the content creator was careful about thieves while traveling through Europe. However, she was allegedly “robbed” on her way back home. Then, the camera flipped, unveiling the inside of her bag. Some of her items were missing, which left her in tears.

The video amassed 2.1 million views, where viewers empathized with her.

“That happens a lot. I many airports the entire baggage crew and management are in on it,” one viewer wrote.

“You are not to blame hun. I hope you get compensation as you deserve,” a second commented.

In addition, others shared ways to prevent this.

“Never put your valuables in the suitcase you can’t keep with you on the plane,” one user remarked.

“Well zipless luggage is a good option but i just go with locks and wrapping my luggage like others do for checked luggages,” a second shared.

In a series of follow-up videos, Grace elaborated more on the situation. In one video, she explained that she had filed a report with both airlines and airports with no luck. Grace shared in another video how she doesn’t know which airport the theft occurred at. The content creator claimed that “weird things” happened at both.

At Istanbul Airport, she had to go through security and have both her boarding pass and passport checked three times. During the third security check, the Turkish Airlines employees went through everything. “They wand you down, pat you down, and then went through all your luggage—all your carry-ons, your purses, everything you have with you,” she said.

But the intense security procedure was odd to her. Previously, she didn’t experience this with Turkish Airlines. “On the way there, I flew Turkish Airlines from JFK to Istanbul and then Istanbul to Albania, and they didn’t do that either time,” she explained. Since the luggage was checked in a different location, Grace wondered if the theft happened there. After going through security at JFK Airport, she noticed her suitcase wasn’t on the revolving belt at the baggage claim. Instead, it was “off to the side” with other large suitcases.

Furthermore, a viewer recommended a way to deter thieves: wrap her belongings in clean menstrual panties. However, Grace believed it wouldn’t work. She revealed that the thieves ripped open her nipple covers while rummaging through her suitcase. So, in her mind, nothing would stop them.

