‘I just wouldn’t go’: Woman eats McDonald’s on the way to dinner with friends to save money

A woman has shared a now-viral TikTok of her eating a McDonald’s cheeseburger meal while on the way to have dinner at a more expensive restaurant as a way to save money.

In a TikTok with over 828,000 views as of Saturday, Cape Town-based content creator Kiara Dewrance (@kiaradewrance) records herself eating a double cheeseburger, fries, and drinking what appears to be a soda as she drives to a more expensive restaurant to meet up with others.

The text in the video reads, “POV: you’re eating on the way to the restaurant ‘cause you didn’t pick it and their menu doesn’t match your budget.”

Kiara’s video caption reads, “The R39 double cheeseburger meal from Mcdonald’s will always have my heart.”

In the comments, some users supported her money-saving “life hack,” sharing their own similar stories, while others disagreed or found it odd.

“Gosh, I can so relate,” one viewer said.

“Eating is the best part why go just to be there??” another inquired.

“Me, ordering a side of fries and a Diet Coke whenever I go out because that’s literally all I can afford and I want to be included in plans regardless,” shared another user.

Kiara responded to this comment, saying, “Exactly. I still wanna see my friends, I’ll just eat less there or have a drink and chill if I can’t afford it.”

“The friend here. Either we go to places within your budget or I pick the place and pay for both of us (it’s usually the latter because I’m a picky eater),” came another point of view.

“If your friend can’t respect your budget, are they really your friend?” another questioned.

“Orrr stay at home if you’re broke,” said another.

With rates of inflation steadily on the rise, though not as severely as in 2022, it is no surprise that many consumers around the world are being forced to find ways to save money while enjoying their favorite pastimes.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kiara via email for more information.