‘It’s not hard, it’s just boring’: Amazon warehouse worker says job is easy, gets paid $20 an hour to pick items

Amazon has built a reputation as being one of the most controversial places to work. However, one Amazon employee sparked debate after calling her job “easy.”

The video featured TikTok user Shiann (@breed_love). Throughout the 15-second clip, she takes out an item from a shelf, scans it, and places it in a box. Afterward, the shelves rotate and she repeats the process. The Amazon employee dubs her job as “not hard just boring.”

According to the on-screen text, the content creator does this for 10 hours each shift while earning $20 an hour. While working, Shiann says she is able to listen to music as well.

In the caption, the content creator stated that she was a “picker” in an Amazon warehouse. According to the e-commerce giant’s website, warehouse pickers’ responsibilities include, “selecting, packing, and shipping orders – in some cases, for our super-fast (2-hour or less) delivery service. Some of your duties may include: Receive and put away inventory. Get customer orders ready and pack them up.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Shiann via TikTok comment. The video garnered over 323,000 views as of Friday, where viewers were intrigued by Shiann’s seemingly easy job.

“I used to work here, it was easy except for the ridiculous quotas. Not sure if it has changed over the years,” one viewer wrote.

“It’s really not that bad, just wish we could listen to music at our facility. I get bored so easily,” a second commented.

On the other hand, there were viewers who begged to differ.

“She forgot to mention u gotta do 350+ items an hr for 10 hours. It’s a simple task but doing it over and over is exhausting,” one user stated.

“My feet hurt for 4 weeks straight I quit one day on my lunch break I almost crawled out of there,” a second remarked.

However, many Amazon workers would disagree with Shiann. One former Amazon employee quit after returning to the job for two days. The TikToker named Charay described the work environment as “really giving slave. It was giving ancestry, master shit. It was just really weird.”

In addition, she was subjected to strict rules, such as “tracking how long she spent in the bathroom or docking her pay for the hour if she was even a minute late.” Another Amazon employee documented the grueling work conditions he had to endure in a viral TikTok.