‘My shoes cannot even fit’: New Yorker says her 570 sq ft apartment costs $7,000 a month

A New Yorker has gone viral on TikTok after revealing that her 570-square-foot apartment costs $7,000 a month.

Ally Shapiro (@allyshaps) posted a video on Oct. 2, showing her viewers what she gets for such a hefty rent in the East Village, Manhattan. In the video, she said that her building raised the rent, and she had to move out soon.

“Let me show you what $7,000 a month gets you in New York City,” she said in the video. “Unfortunately, my building raised our rent, so we have to move, and the apartment is only 570 square feet.”

Ally then gave a tour of her living space, which consisted of a small kitchen, a living room, and a bedroom. She complimented the nice finishings in the kitchen and the modern design of the apartment, but also complained about the lack of storage space and the size of the closet.

“My boyfriend and myself, this is our closet—literally busting at the seams,” she said. “So, for that much money, you would think you’d be comfortable in a huge apartment. No, this is the closet. My shoes cannot even fit. They’re everywhere.”

The TikToker also complained about the traffic and sirens that could be heard in the background. “It’s on the second floor of the East Village, and if you hear, that is the noise you hear all day, all night. And they want to charge $7,000 a month for this.”

Speaking to her audience, Ally concluded, “It’s not a practical living space for how much they’re charging.”

The video has quickly gone viral, garnering over 1.5 million views.

“NYC is getting too insane with rent,” one user wrote in the comments section of the video.

“I thought I was immune to being shocked over nyc prices but nope this did it for me,” another commented.

“In Greece I pay 4K for the WHOLE YEAR and it’s still very expensive for us here,” a third user said.

“That monthly rent would pay for 4 months of my mortgage in NJ,” one more claimed.

The TikToker has since posted a video showcasing her new apartment, which is much more spacious than the previous one and includes two bedrooms and a walk-in closet.

This is not the first time that one of Ally Shapiro’s videos has blown up on TikTok. In August, she posted a video of her mother smuggling a suitcase full of Diet Coke cans from the U.S. to Europe.

In May, the TikToker went viral after she posted a video featuring an overpriced $29 ham-and-cheese sandwich from Eli Zabar’s E.A.T. cafe.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ally Shapiro for comment via TikTok direct message.