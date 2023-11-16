Spider discovered in woman's ear

@desiraekelly/TikTok Moncayofoto/ShutterStock (Licensed)

Newsletter: Spider discovered in woman’s ear

Andrew Wyrich 

Andrew Wyrich

Posted on Nov 16, 2023   Updated on Nov 16, 2023, 9:32 am CST

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr

Our top stories today are about: A shocking video where a woman finds out that she had a live spider in her ear, a company that laid off people on a Zoom call but didn’t mute the workers’ mics, how Elon Musk railed against shadow bans but is using them on his critics, and a look at the many memes of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

After that, our Politics and Tech Editor David has a “Deplatformed” column for you. 

See you tomorrow! 


— A.W. 

🕷️ WTF
‘This is my worst fear’: Woman finds out she had a live spider in her ear

Everyone’s worst nightmare came true for one woman, when doctors discovered that she had a live spider inside of her ear.

💼 VIRAL
‘This is absolutely disgusting’: Employer lets go of entire team in mass layoff via Zoom. They didn’t mute workers’ mics

The company Solera is under fire after performing a mass layoff via a Zoom call. The problem? They didn’t mute employee microphones.

💻 TECH
Elon Musk railed against shadow bans—now he’s using them on his critics

Musk is a self-appointed free speech crusader. Sometimes.

🎬 MEMES
The many memes of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Between his larger-than-life personality and even larger physique, the Rock keeps breaking the internet with a series of surefire memes.

🚉 Deplatformed

By David Covucci
Senior Politics and Technology Editor

Gab logo over blurred church interior
Gwoeii/Shutterstock Gab Ai Inc./Wikimedia Commons (Licensed) Remix by Caterina Cox

Deplatformed: The Church of Gab

Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online. It runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🏡 An Airbnb host said he was getting “f*cked” by the company and called them out for ghosting him and making him lose out on the income of a nearly two-week stay

🧊 This… is a pretty bizarre request to get from your landlord

🍞 A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after sharing images of moldy bread. She claims that she purchased the bread from Costco—and the fact that it went moldy after just a few days is actually a good thing.

🚗 This woman’s “horror” experience with Alamo Rent a Car is getting a ton of attention online

🧺 Recently, many stores have decided to lock certain items behind glass or plastic in order to prevent people from shoplifting the item. But people are shocked to see laundry items behind locked shelves

☕ A woman went viral for urging her followers to use their unused Starbucks gift cards soon to prevent the company from reaching record profits.

🍴 Master the art of cooking for one with these kitchen hacks for single living.

🛍️ This retail worker went viral for calling out customers who ask her for help right when she’s about to go on break

👶 From the Daily Dot archive: The many lives of the Dancing Baby,cyberspace’s first cringe meme.

📝 Question of the Day

HAVE YOU EVER HAD BREAKFAST AT MCDONALDS?

👋 Before you go

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after claiming that a CVS pharmacist contacted her using the store’s information after she did not offer him her phone number.

In a video with over 94,000 views, TikTok user Brooke (@capricornb1mbo) writes, “Thinking about that time the CVS PHARMACIST asked for my number and because i didnt give it to him he got it from their SYSTEM and texted me.”

She then shows the text message exchange in question, where the man claims he “met [her] at CVS.”

CVS customer claims pharmacist got her phone number from the 'system' after she refused to share it with him
@capricornb1mbo/TikTok JHVEPhoto/ShutterStock (Licensed)
*First Published: Nov 16, 2023, 10:30 am CST

Andrew Wyrich

Andrew Wyrich is the newsletter editor at the Daily Dot. He previously served as the deputy tech editor. Andrew has written for USA Today, NorthJersey.com, and other newspapers and websites. His work has been recognized by the Society of the Silurians, Investigative Reporters & Editors (IRE), and the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ).

