‘I would’ve given it to u if I wanted to’: CVS customer claims pharmacist got her number from the ‘system’ to text her after she rejected him

CVS customer claims pharmacist got her phone number from the 'system' after she refused to share it with him

'Get him fired.'

Braden Bjella 

Braden Bjella

Posted on Nov 12, 2023   Updated on Nov 12, 2023, 9:01 am CST

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after claiming that a CVS pharmacist contacted using the store’s information after she did not offer him her phone number.

In a video with over 94,000 views as of Sunday, TikTok user Brooke (@capricornb1mbo) writes, “Thinking about that time the CVS PHARMACIST asked for my number and because i didnt give it to him he got it from their SYSTEM and texted me.”

She then shows the text message exchange in question, where the man claims he “met [her] at CVS.”

like babe this isnt romantic i wouldve given it to u if i wanted to

In the caption, she adds, “Like babe this isnt romantic i wouldve given it to u if i wanted to.”

She does not show the rest of the conversation, though she notes in comments that “it took me a while to realize this wasn’t ok.”

According to commenters, this happens more often than one might think.

“Once in college a guy at a study abroad fair followed me and took my name from a sign up list then called and asked me out and was MAD when i said no,” a user recalled.

“I was 16 once and the tech hit on me, i said naw i’m good and i’m 16, and he found my instagram using my last name and dmed me all ‘innocent,’” claimed another. “‘Omg hi remember me’ and i was literally like dude you’re at least 40 and i’m ur patient and i’m a minor.”

“Some guy did this with me when i signed up at my local ice cream shop to get discounts,” shared a third. “He messages me once a month to tell me he’s in love with me.”

Others stated that Brooke should have escalated the issue with CVS.

“UHM get him fired?? i work at a pharmacy and you legit can’t share customer or misuse customer information,” said a user.

“Should definitely tell the boss there, plenty of wonderful women who could take his job,” offered a second.

“I work as a tech and my pharmacist worked w a tech that used someone’s address to show up and lost his liscence,” detailed an additional TikToker.

“GET HIM FIRED THIS IS A MASSIVE DEAL,” exclaimed a further user.

The Daily Dot reached out to CVS via email and Brooke via Instagram direct message.

*First Published: Nov 12, 2023, 9:30 am CST

Braden Bjella is a culture writer. His work can be found in Mixmag, Electronic Beats, Schon! magazine, and more.

