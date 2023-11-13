‘This is absolutely disgusting’: Employer lets go of entire team in mass layoff via Zoom. They didn’t mute workers’ mics

The company Solera is under fire after performing a mass layoff via a Zoom call. The problem? They didn’t mute employee microphones.

In a series of three videos, TikTok user Liz (@liz_queenvirgo) shows the chaos of the call, ranging from people sharing how many years they’ve worked for the company, to employees calling out other workers specifically for not doing their job.

“This is bullsh*t. This is absolutely disgusting,” one employee can be heard saying.

“Six years I’ve been at this company. You guys are going to let us go?” asks another. “I have over $5 million under my name. What are you guys going to do?”

“You guys don’t care. That’s the problem with this company—you guys have not cared about our employees at all,” explains an additional employee. “AutoMate used to be an awesome company. You guys bought us and f*cked us royally. I am so disgusted.”

“You guys are screwed,” she adds later. “You should get rid of David, if anything. He has let us down so many times and in so many ways. He’s the problem, not the people who actually do the work.”

According to a now-unavailable follow-up video from Liz, David is a manager at the company who kept his job.

The conversation continues in the following video, with more employees voicing their issues with the company.

At one point, a manager at the company says that they are “sorry that this is happening.”

“No, you’re not,” responds an employee.

Eventually, management stops the call. While management appears to have been trying to broach the topic of severance, they ended the call before they could do so—and according to Liz, many employees still have no idea where they stand.

“We still don’t know, haven’t received the email yet,” she explained in a comment.

Many commenters voiced their thoughts on the videos in the comments section.

“Who on earth thought it would be a good idea to hold an open conference call about layoffs?? What did they expect to happen?” questioned a commenter.

“This is what u call an HR nightmare lol,” stated another.

“13 years and they couldn’t event take the time to individually lay them off at the very least,” offered a third.

This isn’t the first layoff call to go viral in recent memory. Back in April, Victoria’s Secret laid off its customer service staff via Zoom, leading to numerous workers revealing various issues with the company.

The Daily Dot reached out to Solera via email and Liz via TikTok direct message.