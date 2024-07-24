Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Our top stories today are about: People thinking they spotted a UFO at the Trump shooting , why horror fans are expressing their love for Longlegs online , the hilarious ways people found out President Joe Biden was stepping down, and an explainer of the Lisa Simpson presentation meme .

After that, our Assistant Editor Kira has a “Decoding Fandom” column for you. How are you digging the new column logos so far?

See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

“ Was this a drone or UFO at the Trump shooting? ” one person questioned online.

➤ READ MORE

Does Longlegs live up to the hype ?

➤ READ MORE

🤣 VIRAL POLITICS

From PopCrave to text chains, here are the many hilarious ways people heard about the Joe Biden news

Here’s a roundup of some of the fantastic circumstances in which people found out Biden was dropping out of the 2024 presidential race.

➤ READ MORE

🗣️ MEMES

Why the Lisa Simpson presentation meme captured our attention

Fans use an image from The Simpsons as a macro to make any point that any internet user might find to be either important or profound.

➤ READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

By Kira Deshler

Assistant Newsletter Editor

For Twenty One Pilots fans, fan art is a means of expression, community-building

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Wednesdays our Assistant Newsletter Editor Kira Deshler dives deep into the world of fan culture in her “Decoding Fandom” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

💅 A woman went viral after sharing her anxiety-inducing experience at a nail salon that she said ultimately left her in tears.

🐠 Ever had runny salmon for dinner? Neither have we. In a new, viral TikTok, however, a chef and content creator got just that when she opened her salmon filet package she bought from a discount chain.

💳 An ex-worker posted a viral video explaining the credit card quotas she had to make when working in retail . She says this constant demand led to poor customer experiences and ultimately, drove her to leave the profession.

💨 This Kansas City-based woman revealed how she bought a portable AC unit to combat a heat wave while trying to lower her electricity bill. And now we’re all wondering whether this increasingly common solution is worth the effort .

💵 A recent video has sparked a discussion on tipping after a man says he was given a large group automatic gratuity even though four of the diners were his children.

💼 From the Daily Dot archive: For Gen Z, office culture is both nostalgic and glamorous ( sometimes ).

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

DO YOU LIKE HORROR MOVIES ?

To answer questions like this in the future, sign up for web_crawlr here.

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Fools Gold must’ve been one funky set 😅

🎶 Now Playing: “Chlorine” by Twenty One Pilots 🎶