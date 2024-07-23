Did aliens watch Trump get shot? Videos hype UFO sighting at rally

After a lone gunman attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump last Saturday at a Pennsylvania campaign rally, many unsubstantiated theories about the unprecedented incident surfaced. Some claimed that the Secret Service, who rushed Trump offstage after the shooting, secretly wanted him taken out. Others believed the shooting was staged to help the former president in the polls.

Now, some internet sleuths claim that an unidentified flying object—possibly a drone—flew over Trump shortly before the shooting. Ashton Forbes, a conspiracy theorist, posted a video of the apparent UFO on X on Saturday.

“People are saying there was a UFO at the Trump speech where the attempt on his life happened,” Forbes tweeted. “There’s definitely something flying across the screen.”

In the video Forbes tweeted, a black object looks to be flying in the sky behind an American flag. The Daily Dot was unable to verify the provenance of the video Forbes posted.

People are saying there was a UFO at the Trump speech where the attempt on his life happened.



There's definitely something flying across the screen. pic.twitter.com/O2Svt8mHey — Ashton Forbes (@JustXAshton) July 20, 2024

Forbes also tweeted that he doesn’t think the object was a bird or a “conventional drone.” He said he has “no idea” what the object was and only posted the video because people repeatedly asked about it.

“Gotta give the people what they want,” Forbes said.

Could be. I really don't know.



I only posted it because I got pinged like 100x. Gotta give the people what they want.



I'm more interested in explaining the science now. — Ashton Forbes (@JustXAshton) July 20, 2024

Other prominent right-wing accounts posted their own theories about the apparent UFO.

“It appears that an object, maybe a small drone was flying pretty close,” @WallStreetApes, a far-right X account with over 475,000 followers tweeted alongside a video of people ducking while onstage. “Was this someone with prior knowledge trying to film a better angle of the shooting?”

New Angle From The Day Of The Donald Trump Attempted Assassination Posted



It appears that an object, maybe a small drone was flying pretty close. Was this someone with prior knowledge trying to film a better angle of the shooting? pic.twitter.com/XaqIBNA7BZ — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 22, 2024

The video posted by @WallStreetApes came from “SlickHick420,” a TikToker who has posted multiple videos about attending the Pennsylvania rally as well as the apparent UFO.

“Do you guys see it?” @SlickHick420 wrote in the caption of one of his videos about the rally.

Bill Mitchell, a far-right X figure with over 400,000 followers, also posted @SlickHick420’s video.

“Was this a drone or UFO at the Trump shooting?” he tweeted.

While there is no official reporting on whether a UFO flew over Trump during his Pennsylvania rally, the FBI found a drone in the car of shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.