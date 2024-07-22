From PopCrave to text chains, here are the many hilarious ways people heard about the Joe Biden news

Massive national news waits for no one. (Just ask Wolf Blitzer.)

It also does not discriminate in how it’s delivered. In our modern digital land-slash-hellscape, there’s no shortage of methods one can learn about breaking news, whether directly or through a small mention in a Roblox comment.

Yesterday’s news about Joe Biden dropping out of the 2024 presidential race spread like a rash once it dropped, and internet users have shared the more, let’s say, interesting ways they found out about it.

First off, there’s this text (which is how I wish I’d found out tbh).

this is how i found out about biden dropping out btw pic.twitter.com/MjPT3jwgvP — omar 🤠 (@tren2nowhere) July 21, 2024

Then there’s the ever-popular drag brunch breaking news interruption.

not the drag brunch joe biden announcement pic.twitter.com/u9jLNMMxmM — hayden ⚡️ mia (@mia_spresso) July 21, 2024

Of course, there’s no beating our most trusted news sources: PopCrave, LizaMinnelliOutlives, and discourse on X:

FUCK I REALLY DID FIND OUT FROM POP CRAVE https://t.co/0V1tbnMdUP — courtney 🐝 (@merricats) July 21, 2024

I found out that Biden is dropping out f from the Liza Minnelli Outlives Twitter account pic.twitter.com/YstiOC8rMh — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) July 21, 2024

I can't believe I wrote a story about how I can't believe I found out about Biden on PopCravehttps://t.co/ny7GCJ41jK — Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) July 21, 2024

first heard about Biden dropping out from popcrave, just as the universe intended — Alex (@alexxmalloy) July 21, 2024

no way i found out about Biden from a Shams alert — whitney medworth (@its_whitney) July 21, 2024

Naturally, the news was hard to escape across the digital realm, no matter in what dark corners you found yourself.

cannot believe i deleted the twitter app and found out about biden dropping out via a signal message — Jadin 🇵🇸 (@jadincmoore) July 21, 2024

this is how i found out about biden fyi https://t.co/FHI7xldNWd — safety car(la) (@carlafiorenzo) July 21, 2024

Some folks interpreted the news…a bit differently.

This is how I found out about Biden resigning https://t.co/Ompq3OhqpM — lavender baj (@lavosaurus) July 22, 2024

For other people, their physical surroundings really added to the experience.

I'm at a Burger King in rural Illinois and this is what was looking at me when I heard the news pic.twitter.com/HrXuP968KZ — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) July 21, 2024

I found out about Joe Biden while a lady weighed her 2-month old on a food scale at the Logan Square Farmer’s Market. pic.twitter.com/TxfGQ6dNCA — Tina Sfondeles (@TinaSfon) July 21, 2024

Great news-learning, everyone!

