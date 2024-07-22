From PopCrave to text chains, here are the many hilarious ways people heard about the Joe Biden news

Massive national news waits for no one. (Just ask Wolf Blitzer.)
It also does not discriminate in how it’s delivered. In our modern digital land-slash-hellscape, there’s no shortage of methods one can learn about breaking news, whether directly or through a small mention in a Roblox comment.
Yesterday’s news about Joe Biden dropping out of the 2024 presidential race spread like a rash once it dropped, and internet users have shared the more, let’s say, interesting ways they found out about it.
First off, there’s this text (which is how I wish I’d found out tbh).
Then there’s the ever-popular drag brunch breaking news interruption.
Of course, there’s no beating our most trusted news sources: PopCrave, LizaMinnelliOutlives, and discourse on X:
Naturally, the news was hard to escape across the digital realm, no matter in what dark corners you found yourself.
Some folks interpreted the news…a bit differently.
For other people, their physical surroundings really added to the experience.
Great news-learning, everyone!
