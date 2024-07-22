The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Today’s top stories are about: Why coconut memes went viral after President Joe Biden announcing he would drop out of the 2024 race, an alarming find in a can of Olipop soda that has customers worried, all the best jokes about the Paris Olympics logo , and an instruction manual for how to use the ‘sad ant with bindle’ meme .

U.S. President Joe Biden announced that he will drop out of the 2024 presidential race and the internet is already brimming with jokes and memes about his potential replacement, Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Please we are begging, someone tell us what it is Garrett just drank,” reads the caption on the TikTok video .

🏅 THE INTERNET’S GOT JOKES

‘Yassified Tinder’: People are joking about all the things the Paris Olympics logo looks like

The internet has been tearing apart the logo for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics , which one person described as a “lady with a f***-ass bob.”

The meme is often used as a “how it feels” joke , with connotations of sadness or rejection.

No, the would-be Trump assassin was not transgender

🎂 Despite what many people think, red velvet cake and chocolate cake are not the same thing. Bakers on TikTok are hoping to educate the masses by dispelling that common misconception.

💨 An air conditioning expert advises that if your unit isn’t cooling your house like it is supposed to, it might need a bit of maintenance that you can do at home with a common household item .

📽️ An attendee of an Inside Out 2 Fan Event is calling out AMC Theatres, saying they didn’t give her the keychain promised in the promotion .

🚗 This driver shared their nightmare experience with a Tesla rental after a wrong charger left them stranded.

✉️ Do you send letters with a wax seal? One USPS customer is issuing a warning that you may want to hear.

🌐 From the Daily Dot archive: Is there a First Amendment right to assemble in the metaverse?

DOES THE PARIS OLYMPICS LOGO LOOK LIKE A GOLD FLAME OR A LADY WITH A F***-ASS BOB?

How Americans sound in America vs. anywhere else in the world. 🇺🇸

