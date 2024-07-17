‘Yassified Tinder’: People are joking about all the things the Paris Olympics logo looks like

The Paris Olympics logo is being dissected—and joked about online ahead of next week’s official games.

While the athletic events themselves are the main draw of the occasion, the real meat of any Olympics discourse is when its unique logo is unveiled.

This year, the internet has been tearing apart the logo for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, which one person described as a “lady with a f***-ass bob.”

What is the Paris Olympics logo inspired by?

You aren’t alone if you see a woman’s face, hair, and/or lips in the design of the official 2024 Paris Olympic logo. This is by design.

According to the official Olympics press release, “the logo for Paris 2024 combines three separate symbols: the gold medal, the flame and Marianne, the personification of the French Republic.”

It continues, “Each of these symbols reflects a part of our identity and values. It is also the first time in history the same emblem has been used for both the Olympic Games and the Paralympic Games.”

Cool, seems good. The gold medal, the flame and Marianne all seem like appropriate inspirations for the image. Right?

Social media reactions to the Paris Olympics logo

However, once the internet got a look, they started playing a game of People Who Look Like Things. For example:

why is the paris olympics logo yassified tinder pic.twitter.com/vovv1aCtyn — Maggdalene 🍉 (@Maggdalenee) July 17, 2024

Good luck unseeing that one…and this one:

Paris Olympics I see you girl pic.twitter.com/LqHS4VuLfm — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) July 17, 2024

And this one…

And, well, all of these…

I still can't unsee the good girl gone bad rih in the Olympics logo of Paris 2024😭😭😭. Still my clown ass believes something rih will do in the Olympics. maybe free panties for athletes?? .@rihanna 🎤 pic.twitter.com/bTkBEzcmU9 — ☈❤️‍🔥 (@MuthuG4L) June 25, 2024

Ok but why is the Paris Olympics logo literally Chris Gaines? pic.twitter.com/rGrsC1CD37 — jake (@Loathus) July 17, 2024

why is the logo for the paris olympics a lady with a fuck ass bob pic.twitter.com/wSkPudIfBj — much ado about nothing (@maryssomg) June 25, 2024

lisa on this day was the inspo for the olympics bob logo pic.twitter.com/dM6HDa0Pun — k (@lisahyoo) July 16, 2024

Why is the Olympic logo Ada Wong?? https://t.co/NOxjMU4zKT — Spooky Pierogi 👻 (@sp00kypierogi) July 16, 2024

It’s a true Rorschach test.

The 2024 Olympic Games officially begin Friday, July 26th.

