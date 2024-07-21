U.S. President Joe Biden announced today that he will drop out of the 2024 presidential race and the internet is already brimming with jokes and memes about his potential replacement, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Biden released a statement that said, in part, “Let me express my deepest gratitude to all those who have worked so hard to see me reelected. I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for being an extraordinary partner in all this work.”

At this point, Harris appears to be the frontrunner to replace Biden as the nominee, securing Biden’s endorsement in his follow-up tweet. As it is prone to do, the internet immediately went to work meme-ifying the situation. In this case, Harris is a person who so routinely produces viral content that the jokes almost wrote themselves.

One user imagined Harris celebrating the news in the style of Selina Meyer on the political satire Veep. “Kamala right now,” the user wrote.

Another user posted a popular video of Harris singing, “The Wheels on the Bus” nursery rhyme. They wrote, “Well…. As the saying in the White House goes.”

Someone else simply wrote, “Project coconut is a go.”

This is obviously a reference to the viral moment in which Harris said, “My mother used to—she would give us a hard time sometimes, and she would say to us, ‘I don’t know what’s wrong with you young people. You think you just fell out of a coconut tree? You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you.”

Comedian Ryan Long had posted a compilation of unhinged Harris moments accompanied by “Von Dutch” from Charlie XCX’s Brat album on July 3. “Why did I stay up till 3am making a von dutch coconut tree edit featuring kamala harris and why can’t i stop watching it on repeat,” Long wrote.

After the news broke, Long quoted the post along with the following message: “Project coconut x brat summer is here.”

As prolific poster @jaboukie said, “Coconut heads up 1000.”

One user even invoked the spirit of Nicki Minaj. “BIDEN IS OUT!” @nasmarajs wrote. “MOTHER KAMALA…. IT’S YOUR TIME.” The post is accompanied by a video of Harris walking out on stage to Minaj’s verse on “Boss Ass Bitch.”

Another user reminded people of another woman who once had presidential aspirations. Kris Wolfheart posted the Homelander reaction meme. “Hillary rn hearing ‘Madame President Kamala Harris’ in her head over and over,” they wrote.

