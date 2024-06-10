The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Hello fellow web crawlers! Kira here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Today’s top stories are about: a scatological conspiracy about Biden that just won’t go away, a Bank of America customer who lost a great deal of money , the backlash against Call of Duty’s Pride Month celebration , and the FBI finally getting around to investigating a nefarious corporate landlord that’s long been the subject of renters’ ire .

After that, Mikael’s got a “One Dumb Conspiracy” column for you.

Until next time,

— K.D.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

💩 POLITICAL SH!TPOSTING

Conservatives are once again fighting over whether Biden pooped his pants

Video of the president in France is being cited as evidence of the unintended defecation.

➤ READ MORE

“Bank of America has stolen over $11,000 from us,” says a woman on TikTok . “And yes, I’m talking about the actual employees who work at Bank of America.”

➤ READ MORE

🏳️‍⚧️ PRIDE MONTH BACKLASH

Call of Duty Pride flag bullets spark uproar from those pushing fake trans mass shooter panic

The game introduced LGBTQ-themed weapon skins in honor of Pride month.

➤ READ MORE

Posters online sounded the alarm bell for years against companies currently involved in civil suits.

➤ READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

🔍 One Dumb Conspiracy

By Mikael Thalen

Staff Reporter

No, secrets about Diddy were not spilled by an ‘undercover FBI agent’

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Mondays our Tech Reporter Mikael Thalen debunks the most wild conspiracy theories swirling around the web in his “One Dumb Conspiracy” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🚘 A mechanic showed users how to change their own brakes in a viral video. But is it worth it to do at home ?

🛒 This Costco shopper’s “hack” to beat shrinkflation divided her viewers.

💳 An outraged T.J. Maxx customer took to TikTok after claiming to have been tricked into purchasing the store credit card .

🍽️ Chili’s has done it again: Seated a table after they placed an order only to tell them that there wasn’t any available silverware .

🪑 This ex-Barnes and Noble worker got a lot of attention online after she revealed the real reason the store took away the big comfy chairs .

🥩 A Subway employee’s post showing how the restaurant prepares its steak isn’t just going viral—it’s apparently making some people gag .

📺 From the Daily Dot archive: What happens when your favorite TV show gets canceled ?

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

HAVE YOU EVER HAD A BAD LANDLORD EXPERIENCE?

To answer questions like this in the future, sign up for web_crawlr here.

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

What are your office supplies telling you?

🎶 Now Playing: “Aces High” by Iron Maiden 🎶