‘So I’m not gonna get the $31 off?’: Shopper slams T.J. Maxx worker for tricking her into signing up for a credit card

An outraged T.J. Maxx customer took to TikTok after claiming to have been tricked into purchasing the store credit card.

“TJ Maxx, count your days,” creator @joricade said in a video that has now amassed 60,800 views as of Friday.

The problem began at the T.J. Maxx checkouts, the creator said, as she was checked out by a newer and inexperienced store assistant while a more senior staff member supervised. Twice during the transaction, the staff member tried to offer the TikToker the T.J. Maxx “rewards card,” which the creator said she declined. But at the end of the transaction, when the staff member asked for a third time, the TikToker decided to take her up on the offer.

“And I’m not gonna lie, at this point, I’m looking at my basket, I don’t even know the total yet. But I’m hearing $31 off [so] I’m like, ‘You know what, I’ll go ahead and do that,'” she said.

But things don’t work out the way the customer hoped. After the lengthy application process, it transpired that the customer wouldn’t actually get $31 off, but get 10% off instead if her application was approved.

“Well, I only did this for $31 off at this point,” she said. “But I’m thinking in my head, ‘I still got hope. I still got hope.'”

So, the customer says she went out to call the number on the back of the receipt to get the application approved, and subsequently get the money off. But this didn’t end up happening as she was told her application was denied.

“I am declaring this a scam. Because how do you get denied for an application for a rewards member card?” she asked. “Because I have a clean record. I don’t have no I ain’t got no debt or nothing.”

The TikToker didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

Is the T.J. Maxx rewards card a credit card?

In the comments section, users seemed surprised that the TikToker didn’t realize it was a credit card she was applying for—especially when it came to the lengthy application process involving a social security number.

But replying to one commenter, the TikToker admitted, “I was just thinking about the $31 off.”

On the official website for the rewards card, there is no mention of getting $31 off. However, the card does appear to offer 10% off from your first purchase.

This isn’t the first time a T.J. Maxx customer got confused about the “rewards card.” TikToker @hancockhousehold says she felt compelled to step in and clarify it was a credit card when an elderly customer was offered the card.

“A lot of people, namely elderly people, don’t realize that what they’re asking is if you want to sign up for a credit card. That seems like common sense to some of us, but listen, they’re very, very sneaky about these things,” she said.

T.J. Maxx didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.