Our top stories to kick off the weekend are about: A tenant discovering a creepy secret staircase in her unit , people already selling replicas of Mark Zuckerberg’s birthday shirt , a look inside the Facebook message fiasco that is rocking the Democratic primary in Montana, and a Taco Bell worker exposing how the chain makes its eggs .

A tenant has gone viral on TikTok after revealing there’s a secret staircase behind what she initially believed to be a simple storage closet next to her unit.

People are already selling replicas of Mark Zuckerberg’s birthday shirt

Meta CEO and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg recently turned 40. He posted photos of his extravagant birthday party showing that he wore a shirt that said “carthago delenda est” which caught many people’s eyes .

Inside the Facebook message fiasco rocking Montana’s Democratic congressional primary

Ming Cabrera, running to be the Democratic nominee in Montana’s second district congressional race, announced that he was being defamed in private Facebook messages .

A Taco Bell worker recently shared details regarding how the American-based chain makes its eggs . The revelation left viewers equally shocked and disgusted.

By Kyle Calise

Video Producer

Meme History: Roll Safe

🥞 A customer recently went viral after she found mold in her food while dining at a Louisville, Kentucky IHOP.

🏋️ A woman’s routine trip to the gym ended in a strange recovery of her vehicle at a nearby apartment complex after she says a stranger learned her routine and waited until she was working out to steal her car.

🌯 Over-eager Chipotle customers are being mocked in this viral video for waiting for the restaurant to open in the morning.

🥫 One woman thinks Campbell’s Soup cans could become dented in the factory before hitting store shelves. But these caved canisters aren’t just weird-looking, she intimates, but that they could potentially put customers at risk .

🚗 A car-buying consultant has gone viral on TikTok after pointing out a common mistake made when negotiating with a car dealership.

🎂 Don’t sleep on Walmart for your cake needs. The skills of the corporation’s bakers might surprise you just as much as they surprised many on TikTok.

A Chick-fil-A customer appears convinced that the beloved fast-casual poultry franchise has changed its main attraction stating that the brand’s chicken just doesn’t hit like it used to.

Katelyn Nassar (@katelynfletcher) posted a viral TikTok addressed directly to Chick-fil-A, demanding to know why the business decided to change the chicken it uses in its recipes.

“This message is for Chick-fil-A and for Chick-fil-A only: why did you change your chicken? Because this tastes like rubber,” she states, opening up one of the chain’s red cardboard containers and then pulling out a breaded nugget.

“It’s like rubber. Like literally…” she says right before she takes a chomp out of the allegedly “rubber” chicken. “Not the same crunch…I’m upset. That’s all,” she declares.