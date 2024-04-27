‘I spent $75 for a cake half that size’: Walmart customer says she got a vintage heart cake for only $17.98. Here’s how

Don’t sleep on Walmart for your cake needs. The skills of the corporation’s bakers might surprise you just as much as they surprised many on TikTok.

Dynastinichelle (@Dynastinichelle) made a video of a birthday cake from Walmart for their birthday. The cake is white in a heart shape with edible pearls and tons of pipping details resembling a vintage cake. The middle of the cake says “Aries Angel” in cursive letters.

“I ordered it Thursday morning and the cake was ready at Friday, like at 2:30. Don’t spend that money on a cake. This cake was $17.98,” says Dynastinichelle.

The video has over 1.9 million views and 1,800 comments as of Saturday.

Viewers in the comments are impressed.

“That cake decorator has skill!! she should open her own business,” mentions one comment.

“Ok but like call corporate and give her a glowing review bc she went all out for you,” says another.

“Ready for the Walmart cake fail videos to start poppin up,” chimes in a different viewer.

Surely enough, the Walmart cake fail videos started popping up. Dynastinichelle posted this video on Mar. 30. On Apr. 8, TikTok user Peyton Cimack (@peychimack) posted a video of their birthday cake also from Walmart, but it was an epic fail. Instead of the bakery writing the words “Aries Baby” on the cake in cursive as Chimack wanted, they literally wrote “ARIES BABY (SMALL CURSIVE MIDDLE OF CAKE)” on the cake.

“Walmart wtf it this???,” they captioned the video. The Daily Dot has also previously written about this cake fail video. Chimack ended up having the bakery fix it and posted a different video with the updated final product.

Dynastinchelle explains that in order to get the cake you want, you need to show the cake decorator a lot of videos. They note that if you tell them you want a heart shape they will most likely recommend you get an eight-inch cake because it’s easier to make that way.

It seems that some other folks were able to successfully order the cake they wanted from Walmart. Posting your cake from Walmart is now a trend on TikTok with several videos detailing the cake ordering experiences of customers.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Walmart via their contact form and @Dynastinichelle via TikTok message.

