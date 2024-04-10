‘Put their most popular dish to the test’: Cheesecake Factory customer reveals the best dish on its expansive menu

Even for a decisive person, the Cheesecake Factory can be a tricky place—if not the trickiest places—to figure out what to order, with a whopping 250 items on its menu (here’s how its able to churn out all that food).

A TikToker is hoping to narrow down that option list by trying the most popular dishes at the restaurant. “Let’s go put their most popular dish to the test,” @steelpan.guy said.

He first imparted a Cheese Factory hack for not having to wait long before being seated. “Cheesecake Factory hack: … Rather than waiting an hour in line to get in, when you get in, go right to the lounge area. There is always an open table,” he shared. “You never have to wait. That’s what they don’t want you to know.

The content creator, who has 390,000 followers, then flipped through the menu before asking his server what the most popular items were. “Server Jimmy said the most popular thing on the menu is the Chicken Maderia,” @steelpan.guy said, pointing at the item on the menu.

He also ordered the most popular appetizer: the Avocado Spring Rolls. The egg rolls consist of avocado, sundried tomato, and cilantro fried in a crisp wrapper, according to Cheesecake Factory’s website.

“The most popular appetizer of all time: their Avocado Spring Roll. Let’s give it a test,” he said. He dipped the egg roll into the Tamarind-Cashew sauce before taking a bite. “That sauce is to die for. Highly recommend getting. This is very unique. I give an 8.7 out of 10 for an appetizer,” he critiqued. “This is one of the best egg rolls.”

He also enjoyed Cheesecake Factory’s famous bread before trying the Chicken Madeira. The large plate had pasta noodles and a sautéed chicken breast. That was topped with asparagus and mozzarella cheese and drenched in Mushroom Madeira Sauce. Typically, the Chicken Maderia comes with mashed potatoes, but he substituted that for pasta.

“Let’s give it a taste,” @steelpan.guy said, biting into a piece of chicken. “This is actually really good. I’m surprised. Nice and tender. Can see why this is the No. 1 dish so far. Overall, the content created believed that “everything was great.”

The TikToker told the Daily Dot he went to a cheesecake factory in Buffalo, New York. He said he highly recommends the dishes and was inspired to make homemade copycat versions of them

“I will be making my version of the chicken dish on my stainless steel pan. which is the goal of my page to inspire everyone to cook on steel and cook better tastier meals because of that,” he said via TikTok direct message.

He also explained why he substituted the mashed potatoes for pasta.

“I used to like their chicken marsala and that replicated it best according to the server. Although I would try the mash next time,” @steelpan.guy shared.

The video amassed 2.7 million views, and viewers praised both dishes.

“Avocado egg rolls are elite,” one viewer praised.

“Love chicken madeira, with potatoes and extra sauce on the side,” a second stated.

In addition, others shared their favorite dishes.

“There Cajun Chicken Pasta is [fire] my go to for sure!!!!” one user wrote.

“I live for the Chicken Piccata with extra caper!!!” a second commented.

“No other restaurant can compare with Cheesecake’s Thai lettuce wraps!!! The Best ever!!!” a third lauded.

