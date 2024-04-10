‘Did you at least get a discount?’: Dairy Queen workers always tell customer they’re out of bananas. So he brought his own

TikToker Alexis Rainey was sick and tired of her local Dairy Queen running out of bananas, so she brought her own to the store so that workers could make her and her acquaintance banana splits.

Dairy Queen’s banana split is one of the chain’s most popular items (according to StrawPollers). The dessert consists of vanilla ice cream, a banana split into two halves, and chocolate sauce, strawberries, pineapples, and whipped cream. In a video with over 1.1 million views, TikTok user Alexis Rainey (@alexisnicolerainey), and a driver, drove up to a Dairy Queen speaker. They already knew what the drive-thru attendant was about to tell them.

“Can I get two banana splits?” the driver questioned.

“I’m so sorry,” the worker replied. “I’m actually out of bananas.”

Lucky for the workers, the duo came prepared. The driver had a bundle of bananas sitting in his lap.

“Well, lucky you. I brought some bananas because the past three times, you’ve been out,” he said. “Will y’all use them?”

The banana trick was a success, and the worker accepted the bananas. The video happily wrapped up with the duo securing two banana splits.

“When your hometown DQ is always caught slackin… we dont mess around w our nanner split,” the caption on the video read.

Viewers were stunned that a Dairy Queen would run out bananas and said they hoped the customers received some sort of discount for the BYOB (bring your own bananas) stunt.

“How are they out?! I worked at dq when I was 16. if we ran out, one of us had to go to walmart to buy a billion more bananas lol,” one shared.

“Did you at least get a discount?” another questioned.

“& they better not have charged y’all full price!” a third said.

But Rainey never confirmed if they did.

Viewers also cracked jokes about how McDonald’s ice cream machine is always “broken.” “How do i bring my own ice cream machine to McDonald’s for my McFlurry,” one viewer quipped.

A McDonald’s worker came out to say the machines rarely break and that workers just use that as an excuse. This is backed up by a customer’s experience as they caught their McDonald’s lying about the machine being broken.

The Daily Dot reached out to Rainey via TikTok comment and direct message as well as to Dairy Queen via press email.

