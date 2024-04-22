The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Today’s top stories are about: an iPhone user who claims a new app poses a security risk , a woman who spent a year trolling men on a right-wing dating app , a realtor who discovered the odd reason a house won’t sell , and a conspiracy theory about the NPR CEO being a CIA agent .

In a popular video, TikTok user Kelly Sites (@kellysites) explains how Apple’s new Journal app could be opening people up to security risks

She trolls her matches by pretending to be an anti-masker.

“Why do you think the house is not selling? I think the answer is clear,” the realtor wrote on TikTok .

Maher’s background was scrutinized —but not everybody bought it.

Conspiracy Theorists think Taylor Swift is performing Satanic rituals

🚗 A user on TikTok is warning those with an Uber account about a potential new scam to which she almost fell victim.

🥧 Everyone’s got stories about weird boss interactions, but this worker who was reprimanded by their boss because they didn’t vote in a Microsoft Teams poll about pie flavors is definitely a unique one.

🍟 This woman called McDonald’s out for charging what she thought was way too much for some nuggets and fries in a viral video.

🍴 A server posted a viral video saying a group of customers asked if she could them leave alone for the rest of their meal . Viewers are split on what the protocol here actually is.

📱 People are skeptical of this person’s claims that mobile service providers like AT&T and T-Mobile are selling tampered iPhones to unsuspecting customers .

🥗 A Chipotle customer is expressing his confusion after he requested vinaigrette from the popular food chain, and employees said he would have to order a salad to get the dressing for his meal.

🍗 In a viral video, a woman showed the significant size difference between a frozen chicken wing from Costco vs. Sam’s Club. Which would you pick ?

🔊 From the Daily Dot archive: Distorted TikTok sounds hurt marginalized creators— and AI is making it worse .

A TikToker shared some insider tips on how to navigate LinkedIn’s job board .

TikTok user Giovanna (@giovanna.ventola) posted her findings in a video that has already garnered over 1.5 million views.

She started the video off by sharing some “gossip” from her Slack community call that involved an ex-LinkedIn employee.

“There are a lot of ‘not real’ jobs that are posted on LinkedIn because a lot of companies are using the job board as a marketing tool to drive traffic to their website,” she said.

To avoid these fake listings, Giovanna shared the ex-employee’s advice. “So you want to make sure that a job posting is verified. Didn’t even know you could do that,” she said.

The TikToker also revealed a secret way to search for job listings on LinkedIn .

