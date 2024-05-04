‘How long they been in there?’: Woman purchases new comforter from Target. She can’t believe what she finds inside

A woman says she found something unexpected inside the new comforter she just purchased from Target.

TikTok user @killacamdoe shared her story in a video posted on Monday. As of publication, it has amassed 374,000 views.

“So I bought a new comforter today, and I’m opening this up to do what you do with a comforter,” she says. “Who the f*ck put a pack of hot dogs in my godd*mn comforter? And how did you get that in there? Target, count your days.”

In the comments section, viewers tried to make sense of the situation.

“A complimentary gift,” suggested one commenter.

One viewer asked, “No because how long they been in there?”

Another viewer joked, “And this is exactly why we wash bedding before using it because you neva know.”

Someone else said, “Imagine if you didn’t open it up right away & put it away.”

Another person claiming to be a former Target employee suggested this may be a common prank. “When I worked at target three years ago someone opened up a pack of 8 hot dogs and spread them all around the store. We were finding them for weeks idk it was kind of fun,” they wrote.

In a Quora thread, a commenter asked, “Do grocery store employees get a kick out of finding random food items hidden in strange places by lazy customers who don’t want to put items back in the proper sections?”

In response, one worker said, “Yes and no, it depends. When a refigerated/frozen product is left on a shelf and needs to be thrown away, that’s annoying. There are employees everywhere. The customer just needs to hand it to one, and problem solved! There is no need to be embarrassed that you decided against purchasing an item. It happens all the time. You should be embarrassed if you stash it on a shelf like a guilty child, not for doing the right thing.”

He continued, “That being said, sometimes it’s hilarious. It’s like a big scavenger hunt with no prize at the end, but it’s funny. … You often find yourself asking ‘Wth was this person doing?!'”

The Daily Dot reached out to @killacamdoe via email for comment.

