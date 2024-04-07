‘Do not buy these’: Woman shocked at the difference between a Costco chicken wing and Sam’s Club wing

In a viral video, a woman showed the significant size difference between a frozen chicken wing from Costco vs. Sam’s Club. Which would you pick?

In the TikTok, which has more than half a million views as of Sunday, the woman held one frozen wing from each wholesaler in her open hand. The Costco chicken wing (a flat) was about three times the size of the Sam’s wing.

“The difference between a Costco wing and a Sam’s chicken wing is ridiculous,” Kelly (@arendellekel) said. She suggested that people go for the Costco wing since it’s bigger.

Despite the thousands of views, comments are turned off on the video, so the general public’s sentiment over the video is unclear.

However, Kelly’s follow-up video might shed more light on the types of comments she received. She specified in the caption that, “It’s redundant reading the same comment 100 times.” She pointed out that just because a person posts a video, it doesn’t mean others are entitled to leave a comment.

Plus, she (a self-proclaimed introvert) didn’t intend to go viral.

“Just want to help people save money bc life is expensive right now,” Kelly wrote. “If you have money for hormone-free chicken, I’m happy for you! Buy all the chicken from wherever you want. The videos are meant for fun if you prefer more meat on your wings like I do.”

The debate that presumably occurred in her first video seems par for the course. On one hand, going for the option that gives you more bang for your buck, makes sense, especially in this economy. Obviously, Costco’s chicken wings are much heftier and that can be attractive to meat-loving folks.

However, their sheer size, especially in comparison to the Sam’s Club wings, seems to have had many concerned about the hormones in the chicken and how they’re being raised. While much smaller, the Sam’s Club wing looks closer to the natural size of a chicken wing.

Plus, if you’re ultimately getting the same weight of chicken wings, does the size really matter?

However, for some, genetically modified food isn’t inherently bad. What’s available to buy is approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration. Plus, so much of our food is genetically modified it would be difficult to completely avoid it in your diet.

While we couldn’t compare the prices of the wings ourselves since Costco doesn’t have their wings listed to buy online, Nasdaq made the comparison earlier this year.

Turns out Sam’s Club sells the 10-pound bag for $17.98, while it costs $31.99 for the same amount at Costco. That’s a significant difference, nearly $14. And $14 can buy you a few more items on your grocery list.

In a follow-up video, Kelly showed the wings after they were cooked, and the Costco wing looked much smaller (and more normal) than it was in its frozen state.

In the new video, she compared the Sam’s and Costco wing to a WingStop wing, and the Costco wing was comparable to WingStop while the Sam’s Club one looked puny in comparison.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kelly for comment via Instagram and to Sam’s and Costco via email.

