‘This is how you should do it’: Ex-LinkedIn worker exposes the secret way you can find real jobs after companies keep posting fake listings

A TikToker shared some insider tips on how to navigate LinkedIn’s job board.

TikTok user Giovanna (@giovanna.ventola) posted her findings on April 5 in a video that has already garnered over 1.5 million views.

She started the video off by sharing some “gossip” from her Slack community call that involved an ex-LinkedIn employee. “There are a lot of ‘not real’ jobs that are posted on LinkedIn because a lot of companies are using the job board as a marketing tool to drive traffic to their website,” she said.

To avoid these fake listings, Giovanna shared the ex-employee’s advice. “So you want to make sure that a job posting is verified. Didn’t even know you could do that,” she said.

The TikToker also revealed a secret way to search for job listings on LinkedIn. She said that many companies circumvent paying for job listings by having their employees post about job openings. To find these posts, Giovanna suggested using a specific search query which she wrote out in an on-screen caption, “I’m hiring” AND “Customer Service Manager.”

Giovanna pointed out that you can also search for multiple job titles at the same time if you use the same format but add “OR” between different job titles.

Lastly, the video touched upon another concerning aspect of most social media platforms—oversharing and privacy. “When you like or comment on someone else’s post it shares that to everyone in your network, so everyone can creep on what you’re doing,” the TikToker warned her viewers.

In the comments section, viewers shared their own tips and tricks for navigating LinkedIn’s job market.

One of them wrote, “I’ve also noticed a ton of companies will post jobs as ‘remote’ when they’re not just to get more traction.”

“Also go with #hiring. found a lot of jobs that way,” a second said.

“If a company doesn’t even want to pay to POST a job good luck on negotiating your pay,” a third commenter remarked.

“This is why I always go directly to the company website too.. I feel like there’s so much spam specially on LinkedIn,” another added.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Giovanna via Instagram direct messages and to LinkedIn via their press email.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.