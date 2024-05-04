‘About an hour’: Mechanic shows Toyota vs. Nissan engine design—and why it makes such a big difference

A car mechanic went viral on TikTok after explaining the difference between different car’s engines—and called out certain manufacturers who make his job more complicated. Victor Shack (@victorshack), who mainly posts car- and repair-related content to his account, uploaded this video to TikTok last week.

It had amassed more than 14,800 views and 50 comments. While Shack’s face is never shown in the video, he does show viewers the car he’s currently working on.

“Nice, calm, easy engine job, obviously,” he said. “That’s what we do here.”

Shack showed viewers the underside of a Lexus RX 350, a make that is owned and manufactured by Toyota, which he said needed a new engine. “Just rattling like crazy,” he said.

Shack said he wasn’t sure why the car needed a new engine, in part, because it had “low miles.” Regardless, he took pride in the fact that it would be “easy” to get the job done.

What’s the problem with Nissan engines vs. Toyota?

“A man can actually put his [expletive] hands in here and work on it,” he said. “Unlike that other hunk of [expletive] we changed the engine on.”

That other car, he said, was a Nissan, which he said recently had its engine changed.

“What a piece of [expletive] that [expletive] was,” Shack said.

The Lexus, by comparison, he said, is a much easier job. He said the bulk of the work would take “about an hour.”

“Easy [expletive] job right here,” Shack said. “Drop a new motor in this thing, no problem.”

“Anyway,” he continued, “this is our job for today.” Shack said he recorded his video at roughly 2:30pm and planned to have it completely done by 5pm.

In the video caption, he doubled down on his preference for Lexus or Toyotas. “Buy Toyota or Lexus unless you want [expletive] problems,” he wrote.

In the comments, viewers agreed that Nissan models went down in quality over the years. Others agreed that Lexus’ were easier jobs.

@victorshack Buy Toyota or Lexus unless you want fucking problems ♬ original sound – Victor Shack

“Nissan used to be quality 20 years ago,” one person said. “Now I put them in the same category as Kia.”

“Every Toyota/Lexus I’ve ever worked on was so SIMPLE,” another added. “They actually have competent engineers.”

“Totally agree I wouldn’t buy any car that doesn’t say Toyota or Lexus,” a third viewer agreed.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Shack via TikTok comment and to Lexus and Nissan by email.