‘Racism, sexism, classism all in one message’: A woman spent a year meeting men on right-wing dating app The Right Stuff

After an entire year on The Right Stuff, a TikToker who has been trolling men with a fake conservative profile concluded that it’s not a dating app but a propaganda site.

Anna Wilson created her fake Republican profile on The Right Stuff in April 2023. Since then, she’s posted a handful of videos on her TikTok chronicling her adventures on the app. Although she’s been doing it for a year, she recently went viral for a video where she found a man named Brantley.

“This person’s name is straight up Brandtley,” she said, calling it a “literal war crime.”

Other men she found on the site had recently updated their profiles to complain about the new conservative rage bait, with one writing “no made up liberal holiday should EVER fall on Easter Sunday.” That man also added that he wants a woman to “raise conservative children with morals and common sense who love God and America,” and that the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was “mostly peaceful unlike most of 2020.”

Wilson also showed profiles from men on the app, including one that said he is attracted to “real women.”

“I think a man has a job to be a man and a woman has a job to be a woman.”

In another video, Wilsom also showed a conversation she had with a man on the app who said that people who want universal healthcare are likely either an immigrant from “some sh**hole coutry,” a “drug obsessed thug,” or a “gender ideology major.”

“So we’ve got—what—racism, sexism, classism all in one message,” Wilson, who goes by @Annaconda309 on TikTok, said.

Wilson also found people who thought their favorite liberal lies were “pronouns” and “Obama not being gay.”

The Right Stuff launched in 2022 and “was created for conservatives to connect in authentic and meaningful ways.”

“Other dating apps have gone woke,” The Right Stuff states on its website. “We bring people together with shared values and similar passions.”

The Right Stuff is also on TikTok, where it posts conservative meme videos.

Wilson’s profile aimed to be far-right engagement bait, using photos of her holding a cup of “liberal tears,” waving an American flag, and drinking a beer.

In her conversations, she trolls her matches with hyperbolic liberal and conservative takes, saying she runs her car on Capri-Sun rather than gas, loves a Bible verse about a man’s genitals, and was kicked out of three separate Cracker Barrel establishments for refusing to wear a mask.

“I’ve been kicked out of 5 Costcos, a Foot Locker, a build-a-bear workshop, and 3 Cracker Barrels,” Wilson wrote in a message on the app. “But I still refuse to wear a mask!”

She also shares the fun facts and opinions men share about themselves on the Right Stuff in their bios and messages, like “Helen Keller was not real,” Michelle Obama is not a biological female, and the COVID-19 vaccine is “made from aborted babies.”

The Keller conspiracy theory flourished on TikTok in 2021 and conservatives have long used a fake meme about Michelle Obama to denigrate both her and Barack.

The COVID-19 vaccine does not contain the cells of recently aborted fetuses, though they were tested on fetal cell lines that were a result of elective abortions.

In her most recent video, Wilson shared a message she sent to a man who said he was looking for a woman who radiates femininity.

“I radiate so much femininity that my feet have morphed into the shape of stilettos,” Wilson wrote. “And I’ve trained myself not to poop.”

While not quite acknowledging her role in affecting the dating pool, Wilson said the app “is not going to help you find love, it’s just another platform for propaganda.”

