‘It’s been on the market for a while, and now I understand why’: Realtor says this house won’t sell because of its shower

When buying a new house one should be sure to inspect major items such as the foundation, decks and porches, roof, and electrical systems. And of course, you should examine the plumbing and fixtures. But if you think all you need to do is check for leaks, a viral TikTok may change your mind.

Tampa, Florida realtor Justin Ure has been having problems finding a buyer for one of his listings, a “2023 new build in Citrus County Fl, its a 3/2 at about 1658sqft” that’s “been on the market for a while.”

And his video posted to TikTok recently leaves little doubt as to why. The TikTok, which currently has a whopping 4.3 million views and counting, shows that the builder put in a little special feature that makes the listing unusual. And also, as Ure states in the caption, an absolute “builder failure.”

“Why do you think the house is not selling? I think the answer is clear,” the video’s screen text reads. In it, a camera shows a spacious and what seems to be a fairly luxurious stand-up shower encased in glass.

The realtor enters the bathroom, describing the space’s features, including “Great tilework, right? Nice fixtures,” he tells the viewers before panning the camera. “And then there’s that.”

The camera shows a water control valve for the shower outside the actual enclosed area. The realtor then shows the shower door opening, covering the fixture completely.

“I don’t know what these builders are smoking nowadays,” he says. “This is a new build by the way. 2023.”

It’s easy to find contractor screw-ups on the internet. Just Google “construction fails” and you’ll be able to look at thousands of pics of face-palm-inspiring “fixes” that range from laughable to terrifying. But some of Ure’s viewers claim they like the fixture where it is.

Viewer JonMcClain309 (@jonmcclain1) writes, “Its ingenious if you think about it.”

Another person added “makes sense to me. you don’t have to reach through hot/cold water to adjust it! good job builders!”

“Only thing they need to do is change how the door opens in case you need to adjust water temp lol,” yet another person argued in favor of the unusual plumbing.

It seems that Ure may just need to convince one of his viewers to move to Florida.

For those in the market for a new house, Opendoor recommends hiring a licensed home inspector to look at any future house.

“We recommend that you prepare yourself for the home inspection by making a list of areas of the home you want checked before the inspector arrives. Your checklist should include:

Foundation

Roof

Attic space

Rain gutters and downspouts

Exterior stucco or paint

Electrical panels, light switches, and power outlets

Thermostats and heating, cooling, and ventilation (HVAC) system

Plumbing fixtures, faucets, and water heater

Appliances

Walls, ceilings, and floors

Doors and windows

Stairs, steps, and railings

Porches and balconies

Walkways and driveways

Basement

Garage

An inspection should take at least a few hours. Try to be present so you can find out as much possible about the home’s condition, take your own notes and photographs, and ask about anything that concerns you.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ure via TikTok messenger for further comment.