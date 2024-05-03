‘This is a guy bar’: Bartender refuses to make woman a French 75. You won’t believe why

Some folks hold truly bizarre beliefs about who and what certain things are meant for.

Whether it is the belief that pink is only for girls, or that certain types of alcohol only belong in women’s drinks, there are a lot of odd opinions floating around on social media about what should and should not be enjoyed by certain folks.

One bar customer says she was told her drink order could not be fulfilled because she was at a “guy bar,” that did not have lemons.

In the video posted to TikTok by user @gleebadoob_, she says she initially thought her drink request could not be met because the bartender did not have the knowledge or skill to do so, but was quickly corrected when the bartender insisted lemons would not be at a bar intended for male patrons.

“On Friday, my friend and I decided to stop for a drink,” she says in the video. “I go to the bar to order and it’s like, ‘Hey, can I have a French 75?’ The bartender looks at me, confused.”

She says she told him it included gin, Prosecco, and lemon, but that “seemed to offend him,” claiming he knew what a French 75 was.

“I can’t make that,'” she recalls the bartender saying, before proceeding to tell him her next drink request.

“And then he goes, ‘This is a guy bar,'” she says. “I said, ‘OK.’ He said, ‘We don’t have lemons here.'”

The TikToker continues, “At first, I was like…but now that I think more about it, like, yeah, lemons are for girls only.”

Many viewers were shocked by the lack of lemons in the bar, as they are frequently a component of many cocktails, which either use the juice squeezed from them, or their rind as a garnish. Many varieties of citrus are also used in shaken cocktails.

“What kind of bar doesn’t have lemons,” one commenter wrote.

“You don’t have LEMONS? seriously?” another said. “What kind of bar is that? even the diviest bars have lemons.”

Other viewers suggested that the bartender might have told her that the bar was, in fact, a dive bar, and she had misheard him.

“Sometimes very divy bars don’t have much,” one user wrote. “It’s just beer, some spirits and if you want a mixer but they don’t have the stuff to make decent mixed drinks like fresh produce, simple syrup, agave, etc.”

“I’m gonna play devils advocate,” another said. “Are we 1000% positive he didn’t say DIVE bar??”

“A dive bar?” yet another echoed. “I work at one. No juicer so simple syrup no Prosecco.”

However, the poster clarified that the bartender informed her that he also works at a “girly bar,” where he makes French 75s on a regular basis.

“He proceeded to tell me about the girl bar he also works at and that he makes and drinks french 75s there all the time,” the poster wrote in response to commenters.

