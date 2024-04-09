The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Our top stories today are about: President Biden using yesterday’s eclipse as a way to troll Trump , an Airbnb horror story that went viral, how Trump’s main meme guru made out with the Truth Social merger , and a cruise expert getting a lot of attention for sharing the dos and don’ts while traveling by ship .

After that, our Senior Reporter Tricia has a “Digital Democracy” column for you.

President Joe Biden took a subtle jab at former President Donald Trump by releasing a video in which he called on Americans to wear eye protection while viewing the solar eclipse. The location is exactly where Trump stood when he stared directly at a solar eclipse without eye protection in August 2017.

Over the years, many Airbnb horror stories have gone viral. A prominent theme of these stories is getting stuck outside of the rental and finding few if any resources for resolving the issue.

Being a Trump loyalist is finally paying off .

Whether you’re a first-time cruise ship guest, or a seasoned traveler looking for a refresher, this TikToker is here to show you the dos and don’ts when it comes to traveling by ship .

👩‍💻 Digital Democracy

By Tricia Crimmins

Senior Reporter

Alabama IVF vote provokes Trump video addressing abortion

🍕 A Domino’s customer who shared a profanity-laced response allegedly from a manager after they complained to corporate didn’t go over the way she thought it would.

🍗 This Wingstop customer who called out a location’s food preparation process is receiving blowback from those who don’t think the restaurant’s setup is that big of a deal.

📽️ Are you safe in your local cineplex? One mom was so concerned about a man with a backpack in a Cinemark theater that she reached out to social media after she was told the theater chain no longer searches bags .

🥦 We’ve all tried to save money by purchasing store-brand products. One TikTok creator learned, hilariously, that you don’t always get a bang for your buck. But sometimes you do get a giant, frozen hunk of plant matter .

🚘 When buying a car, one can quickly become overwhelmed by the mess of jargon, car models, and prices. This, some argue, is intentional—dealerships want to put customers on the back foot so they will be in a worse place when it comes time to negotiate.

💵 One Redditor had an experience with an Instacart shopper she found “a little annoying,” and after posting about it, a conversation erupted about the “entitlement” of some gratuity-based workers .

DID YOU VIEW THE SOLAR ECLIPSE YESTERDAY?

A user who previously went viral and sparked discussion after sharing details from her time working at McDonald’s claims to have been fired from the famous franchise. Now, she says, she’s ready to “spill all the sh*t” about her time working for the company.

Previously, TikTok user Kai (@kaisbubbletea) detailed how her hours were allegedly cut after the local minimum wage increased, customer reactions to the viral Grimace shake, and other stories from her experience on the job.

Now, she says she’s been let go from the job and is ready to talk about all of the problems she had with her workplace, of which some she claims are violations of the law.

