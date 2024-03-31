‘They never told me I was fired’: McDonald’s worker exposes ‘illegal’ toxic job environment after being let go

A user who previously went viral and sparked discussion after sharing details from her time working at McDonald’s claims to have been fired from the famous franchise. Now, she says, she’s ready to “spill all the sh*t” about her time working for the company.

Previously, TikTok user Kai (@kaisbubbletea) detailed how her hours were allegedly cut after the local minimum wage increased, customer reactions to the viral Grimace shake, and other stories from her experience on the job.

Now, she says she’s been let go from the job and is ready to talk about all of the problems she had with her workplace, of which some she claims are violations of the law.

To start, she says that the workplace had communication problems that lingered until her final day—as in, she was never even officially fired from the job.

“They never told me I was fired,” Kai explains. “I showed up for when I’m usually scheduled, right? And they just go, ‘Oh.’ Everyone just looks at me like, like, ‘Oh, you’re not on the schedule, you’re not on the schedule.’”

“I want to hear it from my boss herself. I want to hear it from at least someone who’s kind of a manager,” she adds later in the video. “Like, tell me straight to my face, like, ‘Oh, you’re fired’— but I think they’re too scared because like, why would you not tell me that I’m being let go? You know what I mean?”

From there, she accuses the store of using child labor, though she does not go into specifics about where and how child labor was employed.

She then adds that she hopes the store starts paying people on time and begins to allow employees to use direct deposit for their paychecks; she speculates that she may be missing some paychecks owing to these issues.

Going on, she says that the store had employees fill out customer surveys and give their location positive reviews.

“You know what they had us do in our free time? We would collect receipts, and then they had us fill out the surveys from the customer receipts and just say, like, ‘Oh, this place was amazing,’” she details. “That’s what we would do when it was slow…And it’s because their reviews are so sh*tty that they have to do that—they have to artificially make it so that their location is kind of cool.”

To conclude, she says that she and others at the store were encouraged to work when they were sick. This includes an incident in which she came into work, suspected she had COVID, and was told to carry on working; she later found out that she did have COVID-19.

“This is a food establishment,” she says of the problems of working while sick. “You’re working with food.”

@kaisbubbletea OMG AND THEY LIED ABT THE COSTUME CONTEST I DRESSED UP AS HELLO KITTY FOR NOTHING anyway yall my mcdonald’s era is officially over 👵🏼🍳 ♬ original sound – Kai

While Kai appeared happy to be leaving the store, she says in a follow-up that her video had consequences that she did not expect.

“I think I got a lot of people fired, including myself,” she says in her video, later adding, “There is so much more going on than I thought.”

Kai states that she will be reaching out one by one to the people who were fired and attempting to make things right.

“While I don’t care about this job, I know that other people do, so this is just so wrong on so many levels,” she explains. “And I want to make it right.”

In the comments section, users shared their thoughts on Kai’s saga.

“Franchises get away with so much it’s actually insane,” said a commenter.

“Bro I’ve worked at like three different McDonalds and I can confirm all of them are like this fr,” offered another.

“Sounds like there were a lot of issues going,” detailed a third. “You should not feel bad. I worked at a place one time trying to force us to call in those surveys and corporate caught on, and it almost cost me my job.”

The Daily Dot reached out to McDonald’s and Kai via email.

