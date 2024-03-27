The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Our top stories today are about: A woman finding a frightening hidden message on the bathroom mirror at the hotel she was staying at, an exclusive report from our Hi-Res division about the life and death of a Florida Republican “kingmaker,” a Taco Bell customer going viral for complaining about the rising prices , and Reddit IPO investors who got in early plotting what comes next .

⚡ Today’s top stories

😱 WTF

Woman warns against hotels after finding hidden message on bathroom mirror

In a viral video, a woman warned against hotels after sharing her frightening stay while on a work trip. What was actually going on is even creepier .

➤ READ MORE

The strange, salacious tale of the kingmaker’s demise and, ultimately, death began with a young Swiftie in Jacksonville, Florida .

➤ READ MORE

A viral video struck a chord with viewers, who bemoaned how affordable options are now suddenly expensive .

➤ READ MORE

Reddit was listed on the New York Stock Exchange and closed at $50.31, much to the delight of investors who got into the IPO. Now, they’re figuring out what to do next .

➤ READ MORE

💵 From The ‘Death and Taxes’ Dept.

⭐ Decoding Fandom

By Kira Deshler

Assistant Newsletter Editor

Kendrick Lamar’s diss of Drake, J. Cole, ignites Michael Jackson vs Prince debate

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🧨 A woman claims that she had to go to the emergency room after a car air freshener from Bath & Body Works exploded in her face.

🤑 Here’s why experts say this side hustle isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

🚙 In a candid video that has quickly racked up 1.9 million views, a Jeep driver pulls back the curtain on the much-romanticized “Jeep culture,” sharing her unfiltered thoughts on her Jeep driving experience .

⛈️ Gen Z is “climate quitting.” Here’s what that is .

🛒 Is Walmart really now charging for self-checkout ?

👕 A TikToker has gone viral after posting a video of a tour of his local Goodwill , showcasing some of the most peculiar items on offer at the non-profit thrift store.

A Chipotle worker tried to blow the whistle on the restaurant’s pre-made barbacoa, but the warning backfired.

Enrique (@yourpapienrique) posted a video exposing the truth behind some of Chipotle’s meat offerings.

“Exposing Chipotle,” reads the text overlay on Enrique’s 15-second video. In it, the Chipotle worker first films himself grilling chicken and assuring viewers, “The chicken is fresh.”

“But…” the worker adds, as the camera cuts to a shot of him opening a bag of pre-cooked food and emptying it into a cooking pot. “The Barbacoa is frozen in a bag.”

Enrique’s video received 3.9 million views, but viewers didn’t seem to be as concerned about the barbacoa as the worker.

