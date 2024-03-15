‘They Baja blasted your bank account’: Taco Bell customer orders 3 Doritos Locos tacos. She can’t believe the price

From Kellogg’s CEO recommending cereal as an affordable alternative to conventional dinner foods to the “shrinkflation” of Girl Scout cookies, TikTokers have helped sift through the realities of higher prices in our everyday lives.

Though inflation has cooled from its flashpoint in 2022, it rose again in February. According to a report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index—a general measure that tracks inflation through changes in prices of consumer goods and services—rose by 0.4% for the month and 3.2% from a year ago. The increase was mainly caused by shelter and food costs. However, the report also noted a 5.2% increase for limited-service meals and snacks, commonly known as fast food.

Recently, a TikToker went viral when she railed against the absurd prices of her Taco Bell snack. Soweenie (@soweenie) took to the internet to express her frustrations with how cheap food is no longer cheap after buying three Doritos Locos Tacos in an attempt to save money. Garnering over 309,000 views as of publication, her video struck a chord with viewers on how our affordable options are suddenly expensive.

This isn’t the first time Soweenie has gone viral for venting her frustrations. One video she posted about her struggle in the current job market attained over 3.1 million views.

Sitting in her car, Soweenie began her latest viral video with a simple question: “Can someone please explain to me why Taco Bell thinks it’s OK to charge $13.69 for three Doritos Locos Tacos?”

While she vented, Soweenie argued that the surge in prices was frankly un-American.

“I don’t want to live in an America without cheap a** Taco Bell,” she said.

Viewers chimed in to discuss the absurdity of the price of the three Taco Bell tacos.

One noted, “For $13 back in the day that was like 12 tacos.”

A second believed that price increases were routine for Taco Bell. “Taco Bell has been secretly raising their prices every month I swear what happened to the 5$ cravings box? It’s like 10$ now,” they wrote.

Another highlighted the fact that two hours working minimum wage barely covered the cost.

“2 hours worth of minimum wage to still be hungry after,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Soweenie via TikTok comments and Taco Bell via email for further comment.